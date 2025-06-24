Reach promotes Terry Hornsby to new chief product/technology role

Reach group digital and innovation director Terry Hornsby has been appointed to the new role of chief product and technology officer. His job will be to bring together the company’s commercial and editorial product and technology/IT teams.
Hornsby will report to CEO Piers North who said: “This year we’ll be focused on the acceleration of our technology across all areas of the business. So I’m really pleased to have Terry, who has been instrumental in our progress to date and knows our tech infrastructure as well as our advertising strategy inside out, taking on this important leadership role.”
Hornsby founded Reach’s proprietary adtech platform Mantis in 2019 and has led digital operations and innovation for the commercial team since 2020.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog