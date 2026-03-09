GB News hires chief revenue officer to ‘close gap’ between audience growth and advertiser take-up

GB News has hired a chief revenue officer to “close the gap” between its audience growth and take-up of its ad slots by agencies.
Ross Sergeant was mostly recently global media director of Allwyn, which operates The National Lottery and other lotteries in Europe and the US.
His former roles include global head of media for Japanese brewer Asahi, media manager for the UK and Ireland at spirits company Diageo and a strategy partner at WPP’s media agency Wavemaker.
Sergeant said: “In just five years, GB News has reshaped the UK news landscape and built one of the most engaged audiences in the country. That loyalty is extraordinary, and it reflects clear brand positioning, strong editorial identity and a direct relationship with viewers that many media businesses struggle to achieve.
“In recent months it has led UK TV news ratings while also delivering record breaking growth across its radio platform. The scale of the audience is no longer a projection. It is proven, measurable and continues to grow at pace.
“My focus moving forward is straightforward. It is to close the gap between audience performance and agency adoption.
“For advertisers, Britain is diverse in geography and outlook. Reaching a genuinely national audience requires recognising that diversity in all its forms. GB News speaks to a significant and often underserved segment of the population, many of whom are affluent, highly engaged and commercially responsive. The commercial task is not about ideology. It is about effectiveness and inclusion.
“I am confident we can convert that strength into trusted, long term partnerships with advertisers who want to reach Britain at scale and judge platforms on performance.”
GB News accounts published last week for the year to May 2025 showed advertising revenue up 48% to £14.2m. Overall revenue was up 66% to £26.2m.
GB News has been impacted since its June 2021 launch by advertising boycotts following pressure from political campaigners.
GB News chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos said Sergeant was joining “at a defining moment in our growth. His appointment is a clear signal of the scale of our ambition and the trajectory of the business. Attracting a commercial leader of Ross’s calibre reflects both the momentum behind GB News and the maturity we have now reached as a multi-platform media brand.
“As we continue to lead in ratings and accelerate across digital and social, it is vital that our commercial strategy fully reflects the strength, loyalty and scale of our audience. Ross brings the experience, credibility and strategic focus required to translate that performance into deeper, long-term partnerships with advertisers and agencies.
“GB News offers brands access to a highly engaged and often under-served segment of the British public, delivered within a premium editorial environment.”
