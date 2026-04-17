News diary 20-26 April: US-Iran ceasefire expires, tube strikes, London Marathon

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under renewed pressure over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, following the revelation that he failed a security vetting. The top civil servant in the Foreign Office Olly Robbins has been fired as a result, with Starmer claiming he was never told about Mandelson’s failed checks.
Beginning Tuesday, British trade union RMT is carrying out tube strikes in London. Disruption is expected across parts of the Underground network through to Friday.
On Wednesday, Iran and the US’s temporary two-week ceasefire is due to expire, although mediators are looking to extend the arrangement.
On Saturday, around 50,000 runners will take part in the London Marathon, a highlight of London’s sporting calendar.
Leading the week
Monday (April 20): Keir Starmer addresses MPs on Peter Mandelson vetting scandal; King Charles visits Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition.
Tuesday (April 21): Olly Robbins called to give evidence to the Foreign Affairs Committee on Mandelson vetting; Strikes begin on London Underground; King Charles hosts reception to mark 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.
Wednesday (April 22): Two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran expires; UK inflation data; Keir Starmer faces PMQs following Robbins testimony.
Thursday (April 23): RMT tube strikes continue; UK public sector finances data; Peter Kyle speech at TheCityUK international conference.
Friday (April 24): Final day of committee stage debate on the assisted dying bill in the House of Lords; Regional partners join EU leaders’ meeting in Cyprus to discuss the Middle East; Donald Trump addresses Republican National Committee spring retreat.
Saturday (April 25): Trump attends White House Correspondents’ Association dinner; Local elections planned in Palestine; FA Cup semifinals: Manchester City v Southampton.
Sunday (April 26): London Marathon; FA Cup semifinals: Leeds v Chelsea.
Also look out for…
April 20
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo questioned by MPs on UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar
Deadline to register to vote in May elections
Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray at IfG event
Kaja Kallas hosts ministerial meetings on a two-state solution
April 21
UK employment and wage statistics
FCDO Qs in the Commons amid Mandelson vetting scandal
Confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh
Israel Independence Day
April 22
IMF, WTO, and ECB heads at LSE event on global challenges
European Commission announce measures to tackle fallout from Iran conflict
Scott Bessent appears before US Senate committee
Tesla publishes quarterly results
April 23
Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales
Warner Bros. shareholders vote on proposed Paramount deal
Pope Leo returns to Rome following Africa tour
April 24
Colombian President Gustavo Petro travels to Venezuela for talks with Delcy Rodriguez
Hearing for three men charged with Golders Green ambulance arson
Emmanel Macron visits Greece
Michael Jackson biopic released
April 25
ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey
Trump meme coin contest at Mar-a-Lago
Women’s Six Nations: England v Wales
Gold Cup meeting
April 26
Women’s Champions League semifinals: Arsenal v Lyon
40 years ago: Chernobyl nuclear disaster
Key statistics, reports and results
April 20
Markets reopen following weekend pause, as ceasefire expiry looms
FT Commodities Global Summit
Rightmove House Price Index
China Loan Prime Rate announcement
April 21
Amnesty International State of the World’s Human Rights report
Weekly UK road fuel prices
Register of political donations
Results from: Halliburton, Associated British Foods, ASM International, 3M, RTX, Capital One, United Airlines
April 22
Producer price inflation
Private rent and house prices
OMFIF Gender Balance Index 2026
OECD Taxing Wages 2026
Indonesia and Turkey interest rate decisions
Results from: Tesla, Boeing, IBM, GE Vernova, L’Oreal
April 23
CPS quarterly performance stats
Sport England Active Lives survey
CBI industrial trends survey
South Korea Q1 GDP
Results from: Sainsbury’s, Nokia, Intel, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Renault, ASOS, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Heineken, Nestle
April 24
FAO Global Report on Food Crises
UK retail sales
UK quarterly trade figures
GfK consumer confidence index
Bank of England summary of business conditions
Russia interest rate decision
Results from: Procter and Gamble, Eni, Nomura
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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