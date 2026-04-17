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April 17, 2026

News diary 20-26 April: US-Iran ceasefire expires, tube strikes, London Marathon

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

21 April 2024, London: Groups of people running in the London Marathon 2024. Poicture: Mikecphoto/Shutterstock
21 April 2024, London: Groups of people running in the London Marathon 2024. Poicture: Mikecphoto/Shutterstock

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under renewed pressure over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US, following the revelation that he failed a security vetting. The top civil servant in the Foreign Office Olly Robbins has been fired as a result, with Starmer claiming he was never told about Mandelson’s failed checks.

Beginning Tuesday, British trade union RMT is carrying out tube strikes in London. Disruption is expected across parts of the Underground network through to Friday.

On Wednesday, Iran and the US’s temporary two-week ceasefire is due to expire, although mediators are looking to extend the arrangement.

On Saturday, around 50,000 runners will take part in the London Marathon, a highlight of London’s sporting calendar.

Leading the week 

Monday (April 20): Keir Starmer addresses MPs on Peter Mandelson vetting scandal; King Charles visits Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition.

Tuesday (April 21): Olly Robbins called to give evidence to the Foreign Affairs Committee on Mandelson vetting; Strikes begin on London Underground; King Charles hosts reception to mark 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.

Wednesday (April 22): Two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran expires; UK inflation data; Keir Starmer faces PMQs following Robbins testimony.

Thursday (April 23): RMT tube strikes continue; UK public sector finances data; Peter Kyle speech at TheCityUK international conference.

Friday (April 24): Final day of committee stage debate on the assisted dying bill in the House of Lords; Regional partners join EU leaders’ meeting in Cyprus to discuss the Middle East; Donald Trump addresses Republican National Committee spring retreat.

Saturday (April 25): Trump attends White House Correspondents’ Association dinner; Local elections planned in Palestine; FA Cup semifinals: Manchester City v Southampton.

Sunday (April 26): London Marathon; FA Cup semifinals: Leeds v Chelsea.

Also look out for… 

April 20

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo questioned by MPs on UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar

Deadline to register to vote in May elections

Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray at IfG event

Kaja Kallas hosts ministerial meetings on a two-state solution

April 21

UK employment and wage statistics

FCDO Qs in the Commons amid Mandelson vetting scandal

Confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh

Israel Independence Day

April 22

IMF, WTO, and ECB heads at LSE event on global challenges

European Commission announce measures to tackle fallout from Iran conflict

Scott Bessent appears before US Senate committee

Tesla publishes quarterly results

April 23

Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales

Warner Bros. shareholders vote on proposed Paramount deal

Pope Leo returns to Rome following Africa tour

April 24

Colombian President Gustavo Petro travels to Venezuela for talks with Delcy Rodriguez

Hearing for three men charged with Golders Green ambulance arson

Emmanel Macron visits Greece

Michael Jackson biopic released

April 25

ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey

Trump meme coin contest at Mar-a-Lago

Women’s Six Nations: England v Wales

Gold Cup meeting

April 26

Women’s Champions League semifinals: Arsenal v Lyon

40 years ago: Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Key statistics, reports and results 

April 20

Markets reopen following weekend pause, as ceasefire expiry looms

FT Commodities Global Summit

Rightmove House Price Index

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

April 21

Amnesty International State of the World’s Human Rights report

Weekly UK road fuel prices

Register of political donations

Results from: Halliburton, Associated British Foods, ASM International, 3M, RTX, Capital One, United Airlines

April 22

Producer price inflation

Private rent and house prices

OMFIF Gender Balance Index 2026

OECD Taxing Wages 2026

Indonesia and Turkey interest rate decisions

Results from: Tesla, Boeing, IBM, GE Vernova, L’Oreal

April 23

CPS quarterly performance stats

Sport England Active Lives survey

CBI industrial trends survey

South Korea Q1 GDP

Results from: Sainsbury’s, Nokia, Intel, Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, Renault, ASOS, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Heineken, Nestle

April 24

FAO Global Report on Food Crises

UK retail sales

UK quarterly trade figures

GfK consumer confidence index

Bank of England summary of business conditions

Russia interest rate decision

Results from: Procter and Gamble, Eni, Nomura

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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