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April 10, 2026

News diary 13-19 April: Southport Inquiry findings, European football fixtures and UK housing protest

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Basel, Switzerland - July 27th, 2025: Chloe Kelly (18 England Womens National Team) attacking during the UEFA Womens Euro match of Spain vs England at St. Jakob-Park. Picture: Dantey Buitureida/Shutterstock
Basel, Switzerland – July 27th, 2025: Chloe Kelly (18 England Womens National Team) attacking during the UEFA Womens Euro match of Spain vs England at St. Jakob-Park. Picture: Dantey Buitureida/Shutterstock

The week begins with the publishing of the first-phase findings from the Southport Inquiry, which examined the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Merseyside.

Throughout the week, football action continues in the UEFA Champions League, while the league stage of the Women’s European Qualifiers takes place on Tuesday and Saturday. Four direct qualification spots for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil will be decided on 9 June.

Finally, a large-scale housing protest in London takes place on Saturday as domestic pressure over housing affordability and supply grows.

Leading the week

Monday (April 13): Findings published from the first phase of the Southport Inquiry; BMA resident doctors’ strikes end; Commons returns from Easter recess.

Tuesday (April 14): World Economic Outlook; Andrew Bailey speaks at Columbia University; Lionesses host Spain in World Cup qualifier and Liverpool take on PSG in Champions League quarterfinal.

Wednesday (April 15): Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off at first PMQs after recess; G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in DC; Arsenal v Sporting in Champions League quarterfinal.

Thursday (April 16): Covid Module 4 report; Monthly estimate of GDP; G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet.

Friday (April 17): Donald Trump addresses Turning Point USA event; Recep Tayyip Erdogan opens Antalya Diplomacy Forum; BMA resident doctors hold conference following latest strikes.

Saturday (April 18): National housing demonstration in London; Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expected to deliver speech to mark National Army Day; All four UK nations in Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Sunday (April 19): Celebrations and marches to mark St George’s Day; 30-day sanctions waiver on Iranian oil at sea expires; Early elections in Bulgaria.

Also look out for…

April 13

Plea hearing for Thomas Partey on further rape charges

Pope Leo begins week-long Africa tour with stops in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea

IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings begin in DC

By-elections in Canada could hand Mark Carney a majority government

April 14

Lords debate on immigration changes

Man in court charged over LNER train stabbings

Inquest opens into the death of Ian Huntley

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah)

April 15

Andrew Bailey speaks at IIF Global Outlook Forum

Welsh leaders participate in BBC election Q&A

Ministerial conference on Sudan

Pickleball Slam 4 feat. Andre Agassi

April 16

Sentencing for nursery guilty over death of Noah Sibanda

Maros Sefcovic and Nick Thomas-Symonds address EU-UK Forum

IMF debate on the global economy

Europa League quarterfinal second legs: Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest play

April 17

Baroness Chapman delivers speech on UK aid cuts

Hearing for Barry George charged with rape

Howard Lutnick among speakers at Semafor World Economy Summit

Sydney retreat for Megan Markle’s Her Best Life

April 18

David Lammy at Global Progressive Mobilisation conference in Barcelona

Scottish Cup semifinals

NBA and NHL playoffs begin

April 19

Day of Accession of Crimea, Taman and Kuban to the Russian Empire

Key statistics, reports and results

April 13

Markets reopen following US-Iran talks in Islamabad

OPEC monthly oil market report

Results from: Goldman Sachs, LVMH

April 14

IMF Global Financial Stability Report

Provisional data on suicides in England (2025)

Universal Credit stats

BRC retail sales monitor

China monthly trade data

Results from: Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Blackrock, Johnson & Johnson

April 15

IMF Fiscal Monitor

TIME 100

Results from: ASML, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley

April 16

HMICFRS report on police response to online child sex abuse

UK trade and index of production

NHS key services stats

China quarterly GDP

EU inflation

Results from: Netflix, Tesco, TSMC, Alcoa, Hays, Pepsi, US Bancorp, BNY Mellon, Entain

April 17

Moody’s review of Scotland

EU foreign trade

Results from: Ericsson

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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