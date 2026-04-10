News diary 13-19 April: Southport Inquiry findings, European football fixtures and UK housing protest

The week begins with the publishing of the first-phase findings from the Southport Inquiry, which examined the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Merseyside.
Throughout the week, football action continues in the UEFA Champions League, while the league stage of the Women’s European Qualifiers takes place on Tuesday and Saturday. Four direct qualification spots for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil will be decided on 9 June.
Finally, a large-scale housing protest in London takes place on Saturday as domestic pressure over housing affordability and supply grows.
Leading the week
Monday (April 13): Findings published from the first phase of the Southport Inquiry; BMA resident doctors’ strikes end; Commons returns from Easter recess.
Tuesday (April 14): World Economic Outlook; Andrew Bailey speaks at Columbia University; Lionesses host Spain in World Cup qualifier and Liverpool take on PSG in Champions League quarterfinal.
Wednesday (April 15): Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off at first PMQs after recess; G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in DC; Arsenal v Sporting in Champions League quarterfinal.
Thursday (April 16): Covid Module 4 report; Monthly estimate of GDP; G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet.
Friday (April 17): Donald Trump addresses Turning Point USA event; Recep Tayyip Erdogan opens Antalya Diplomacy Forum; BMA resident doctors hold conference following latest strikes.
Saturday (April 18): National housing demonstration in London; Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expected to deliver speech to mark National Army Day; All four UK nations in Women’s World Cup qualifiers.
Sunday (April 19): Celebrations and marches to mark St George’s Day; 30-day sanctions waiver on Iranian oil at sea expires; Early elections in Bulgaria.
Also look out for…
April 13
Plea hearing for Thomas Partey on further rape charges
Pope Leo begins week-long Africa tour with stops in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings begin in DC
By-elections in Canada could hand Mark Carney a majority government
April 14
Lords debate on immigration changes
Man in court charged over LNER train stabbings
Inquest opens into the death of Ian Huntley
Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah)
April 15
Andrew Bailey speaks at IIF Global Outlook Forum
Welsh leaders participate in BBC election Q&A
Ministerial conference on Sudan
Pickleball Slam 4 feat. Andre Agassi
April 16
Sentencing for nursery guilty over death of Noah Sibanda
Maros Sefcovic and Nick Thomas-Symonds address EU-UK Forum
IMF debate on the global economy
Europa League quarterfinal second legs: Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest play
April 17
Baroness Chapman delivers speech on UK aid cuts
Hearing for Barry George charged with rape
Howard Lutnick among speakers at Semafor World Economy Summit
Sydney retreat for Megan Markle’s Her Best Life
April 18
David Lammy at Global Progressive Mobilisation conference in Barcelona
Scottish Cup semifinals
NBA and NHL playoffs begin
April 19
Day of Accession of Crimea, Taman and Kuban to the Russian Empire
Key statistics, reports and results
April 13
Markets reopen following US-Iran talks in Islamabad
OPEC monthly oil market report
Results from: Goldman Sachs, LVMH
April 14
IMF Global Financial Stability Report
Provisional data on suicides in England (2025)
Universal Credit stats
BRC retail sales monitor
China monthly trade data
Results from: Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Blackrock, Johnson & Johnson
April 15
IMF Fiscal Monitor
TIME 100
Results from: ASML, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley
April 16
HMICFRS report on police response to online child sex abuse
UK trade and index of production
NHS key services stats
China quarterly GDP
EU inflation
Results from: Netflix, Tesco, TSMC, Alcoa, Hays, Pepsi, US Bancorp, BNY Mellon, Entain
April 17
Moody’s review of Scotland
EU foreign trade
Results from: Ericsson
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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