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April 7, 2026

News diary 6-12 April: Artemis II returns to Earth, EU Entry/Exit System goes live, the Masters

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Houston, TX, USA - Apr 14, 2025: Photo of the Artemis II crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, is seen on display at Space Center Houston. Picture: Tada Images/Shutterstock
Houston, TX, USA – Apr 14, 2025: Photo of the Artemis II crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, is seen on display at Space Center Houston. Picture: Tada Images/Shutterstock

This week, the Artemis II space crew travel the farthest human distance from Earth than ever seen before, followed by a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean later in the week. The event is a major step in NASA’s Moon exploration programme as audiences worldwide awaiting the crew’s return this week.

Plus, golfing competition the Masters takes place this week at at Augusta National Golf Club in the US, with some of the world’s top players competing including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Finally, the EU Entry/Exit System (EES) becomes operational on Thursday, a digital border control system that records biometric data of non-EU nationals entering and exiting 29 European countries. The system will replace traditional passport stamps.

Leading the week

Monday (April 6): Artemis II mission crew set to surpass record for farthest human distance from Earth; US ‘deadline’ for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz; Employment Rights Act measures take effect; Easter Monday bank holiday.

Tuesday (April 7): BMA resident doctors’ strikes begin; UK hosts meeting of military planners this week on Strait of Hormuz reopening; Champions League quarterfinal first legs: Arsenal v Sporting.

Wednesday (April 8): ‘Ketamine Queen’ sentenced over Matthew Perry’s death; Champions League quarterfinal first legs: PSG v Liverpool.

Thursday (April 9): Yvette Cooper addresses Easter Banquet; Andrew Bailey gives evidence to European Parliament committee hearing in his role as FSB chair; the Masters begins. 

Friday (April 10): London Defence Conference; EU Entry/Exit System becomes operational; Artemis II crew due to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Saturday (April 11): Grand National; 30-day sanctions waiver on Russian oil at sea expires.

Sunday (April 12): Parliamentary elections in Hungary as polls show opposition lead over Viktor Orban; Final round of the Masters; The Olivier Awards.   

Also look out for…

April 6

Inheritance tax changes come into effect

State pension age rises

Two-child benefit cap lifted

Easter Monday parades

April 7

Emmanuel Macron hosts One Health Summit

JD Vance expected to visit Hungary ahead of elections

Joey Barton in court on assault charges

April 8

Welsh Senedd dissolved ahead of elections

Changes to skilled worker routes comes into effect

Local elections pre-election period begins

EIA Annual Energy Outlook

April 9

Scottish parliament dissolved ahead of elections

BTS opening tour show

40 days ago: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed

Five years ago: Prince Philip died

April 10

Emmanuel Macron meets Pope Leo in the Vatican

Djibouti presidential election

Tickets go on sale for Celine Dion concerts in Paris

April 11

Six weeks ago: Israel and US launched Iran operations

Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov, Conor Benn v Regis Prograis on Netflix boxing

Women’s Six Nations begins: England v Ireland, Wales v Scotland

April 12

Elections in Peru and Benin

Orthodox Easter

EFL Trophy final: Luton Town v Stockport County

Key statistics, reports and results

April 7

UK weekly road fuel prices

UK services PMI

SMMT car sales figures

BRC economic monitor

OECD consumer price indices

April 8

Halifax house price index

UK construction PMI

Federal Reserve minutes

India interest rate decision

Results from: Delta Air Lines

April 9

Bank of England credit conditions survey

RICS residential market survey

US Q4 GDP (third estimate)

OECD ODA stats

NOAA monthly global climate report

Results from: Tata Consultancy, Fast Retailing

April 10

US inflation

China inflation

S&P review of the UK

Moody’s review of France

Italy economic and financial report due

South Korea interest rate decision

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

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