News diary 6-12 April: Artemis II returns to Earth, EU Entry/Exit System goes live, the Masters

This week, the Artemis II space crew travel the farthest human distance from Earth than ever seen before, followed by a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean later in the week. The event is a major step in NASA’s Moon exploration programme as audiences worldwide awaiting the crew’s return this week.
Plus, golfing competition the Masters takes place this week at at Augusta National Golf Club in the US, with some of the world’s top players competing including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
Finally, the EU Entry/Exit System (EES) becomes operational on Thursday, a digital border control system that records biometric data of non-EU nationals entering and exiting 29 European countries. The system will replace traditional passport stamps.
Leading the week
Monday (April 6): Artemis II mission crew set to surpass record for farthest human distance from Earth; US ‘deadline’ for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz; Employment Rights Act measures take effect; Easter Monday bank holiday.
Tuesday (April 7): BMA resident doctors’ strikes begin; UK hosts meeting of military planners this week on Strait of Hormuz reopening; Champions League quarterfinal first legs: Arsenal v Sporting.
Wednesday (April 8): ‘Ketamine Queen’ sentenced over Matthew Perry’s death; Champions League quarterfinal first legs: PSG v Liverpool.
Thursday (April 9): Yvette Cooper addresses Easter Banquet; Andrew Bailey gives evidence to European Parliament committee hearing in his role as FSB chair; the Masters begins.
Friday (April 10): London Defence Conference; EU Entry/Exit System becomes operational; Artemis II crew due to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
Saturday (April 11): Grand National; 30-day sanctions waiver on Russian oil at sea expires.
Sunday (April 12): Parliamentary elections in Hungary as polls show opposition lead over Viktor Orban; Final round of the Masters; The Olivier Awards.
Also look out for…
April 6
Inheritance tax changes come into effect
State pension age rises
Two-child benefit cap lifted
Easter Monday parades
April 7
Emmanuel Macron hosts One Health Summit
JD Vance expected to visit Hungary ahead of elections
Joey Barton in court on assault charges
April 8
Welsh Senedd dissolved ahead of elections
Changes to skilled worker routes comes into effect
Local elections pre-election period begins
EIA Annual Energy Outlook
April 9
Scottish parliament dissolved ahead of elections
BTS opening tour show
40 days ago: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed
Five years ago: Prince Philip died
April 10
Emmanuel Macron meets Pope Leo in the Vatican
Djibouti presidential election
Tickets go on sale for Celine Dion concerts in Paris
April 11
Six weeks ago: Israel and US launched Iran operations
Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov, Conor Benn v Regis Prograis on Netflix boxing
Women’s Six Nations begins: England v Ireland, Wales v Scotland
April 12
Elections in Peru and Benin
Orthodox Easter
EFL Trophy final: Luton Town v Stockport County
Key statistics, reports and results
April 7
UK weekly road fuel prices
UK services PMI
SMMT car sales figures
BRC economic monitor
OECD consumer price indices
April 8
Halifax house price index
UK construction PMI
Federal Reserve minutes
India interest rate decision
Results from: Delta Air Lines
April 9
Bank of England credit conditions survey
RICS residential market survey
US Q4 GDP (third estimate)
OECD ODA stats
NOAA monthly global climate report
Results from: Tata Consultancy, Fast Retailing
April 10
US inflation
China inflation
S&P review of the UK
Moody’s review of France
Italy economic and financial report due
South Korea interest rate decision
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
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