Guardian photographer ‘exposed to risk’ after Farage shares press card picture

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage gives a speech to supporters on Clacton Pier in Essex on 3 July 2024. Picture: PA Media/Ian West

Reform leader Nigel Farage has said being visited by a Guardian photographer underlined why he needed extra security.

The Guardian has issued a statement in defence of its photographer after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage shared an image of the photographer’s press card on social media.

The photographer was taking photos from a public path, according to The Guardian, while working on a story related to allegations that the Reform leader failed to disclose a £5m gift from a Thailand-based crypto billionaire.

Farage said, sharing a picture of the photographer’s press card on social media: “My security team just found this journalist from The Guardian at my property. This is exactly why I need security. Completely unacceptable.”

The Guardian, which broke the story on 29 April that Farage has received a secret personal donation from a Thailand-based billionaire, said the photographer showed his NUJ Press Card when asked for identification by Farage, who then took a photo of the card. Reform has said the donation was made to pay for Farage’s security.

The Guardian said in a statement: “The Guardian is concerned by the recent publication on Nigel Farage’s social media pages of the professional credentials of a photographer working on behalf of the Guardian while he was working lawfully in a public space.

“Holding public figures to account is the role of a free press.

“As part of the Guardian’s journalism covering Nigel Farage’s purchase of a £1.4m property in cash shortly after receiving a £5m personal gift, a photographer took pictures from a public path and showed his press card when asked to identify himself.”

The photo shared to Farage’s social media of the photographer’s Press Card. Credentials omitted by Press Gazette. Picture: Nigel Farage Instagram

Journalists ‘increasingly targets of shocking abuse’

The NUJ has also pushed back against Farage’s social media posts, claiming he is putting journalists at risk.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said: “The NUJ has seen the posting on Nigel Farage’s social media pages of an NUJ Press Card, deliberately sharing the credentials of a professional press photographer. No journalist should be subject to actions that target them or expose them to potential risk in the course of their legitimate work. This flies in the face of press freedom.

“Our recent Journalists’ Safety Tracker report revealed that journalists are increasingly becoming targets of shocking abuse and harassment online and in-person, restricting their ability to do their work, and the union reiterates the need for urgent action to tackle this scourge.”

Farage blames ‘computer hacking’ for exposure of gift

In response to the initial reporting of the alleged gift, Farage said a “serious computer-hacking case” was behind the disclosure and claimed the story was an “operation” against him.

[Read more: Enemies of the Nigel: BBC joins growing list of Farage media beefs]

Farage has also said the gift was for his personal security.

Reform UK has provided no evidence to support claims that the story was obtained through computer hacking but is exploring its legal options, according to The Times.

A Guardian source said: “Mr Farage should be answering the questions raised by legitimate, public interest journalism, rather than attacking the media with baseless claims.”

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