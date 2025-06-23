News diary 23-29 June: Glastonbury, NATO leaders meet, NYC Democratic mayoral primary

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (June 23): Government expected to publish its 10-year Industrial Strategy; National Security Strategy also expected before Tuesday’s NATO Summit; Kemi Badenoch addresses Policy Exchange’s Thatcher centenary event.
Tuesday (June 24): Netherlands hosts NATO Summit; Jonathan Reynolds addresses SMMT automotive summit.
Wednesday (June 25): NATO leaders meet; Committee on Climate Change Progress Report 2025; Scottish Government Medium-Term Financial Strategy published.
Thursday (June 26): Andrew Bailey addresses BCC annual conference; Nikhil Rathi and Kemi Badenoch speak at TheCityUK annual conference; Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends European Council leaders’ summit.
Friday (June 27): Glastonbury Festival begins; Welsh Labour Party Conference begins; Wimbledon draw.
Saturday (June 28): British & Irish Lions tour of Australia begins.
Sunday (June 29): Austrian Grand Prix.
Also look out for…
June 23
Nigel Farage holds press conference
DWP Qs in the Commons following welfare reform bill publication
BMA Annual Representative Meeting begins
Mark Carney and Ursula von der Leyen at EU-Canada Summit
June 24
Andrew Bailey at Lords Economic Affairs Committee
FCDO Qs in the Commons amid Israel-Iran conflict
New York City Democratic mayoral primary
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding celebrations expected to begin in Venice
June 25
Darren Jones at Treasury Committee session on Spending Review
Trans+ Solidarity Alliance protest on the ‘bathroom ban’
US Senate may hold first procedural vote on reconciliation package
British Social Attitudes report launch
June 26
Andy Burnham launches Good Landlord Charter
US conservatives gather for Faith & Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Conference
Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy
UNODC World Drug Report 2025
June 27
Vance Boelter in court over Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Former Met officer David Carrick in court on sex offence charges
Springsteen ‘Lost Albums’ released
June 28
Armed Forces Day
BST Hyde Park
Budapest Pride
June 29
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
Key statistics, reports and results:
June 23
WHO global tobacco trends report
Argentina Q1 GDP
Flash UK PMI
June 24
Quarterly figures on recorded crime in Scotland
CBI industrial trends survey
US consumer confidence index
Canada inflation
Results from: FedEx, Blackberry
June 25
Global trends in climate litigation 2025
Quarterly statistics on council tax collected by local authorities
Nvidia ASM
June 26
DfE statistics on education, health and care plans
Statistics on UK air quality and local authority greenhouse gas emissions
MoJ quarterly court statistics
CBI survey of distributive trades
Third estimate of US Q1 GDP
US advance economic indicators
Results from: Nike, H&M, Walgreens Boots Alliance
June 27
SMMT car production statistics
Ofsted statistics on childcare providers and inspections
Quarterly statistics on consumer trends
Property transactions in the UK
Pride Power List
US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
