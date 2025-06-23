Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
June 23, 2025

News diary 23-29 June: Glastonbury, NATO leaders meet, NYC Democratic mayoral primary

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival at nighttime with purple lighting, flags and hands in the air.
Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Shutterstock/Benny Hawes

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (June 23): Government expected to publish its 10-year Industrial Strategy; National Security Strategy also expected before Tuesday’s NATO Summit; Kemi Badenoch addresses Policy Exchange’s Thatcher centenary event.

Tuesday (June 24): Netherlands hosts NATO Summit; Jonathan Reynolds addresses SMMT automotive summit.

Wednesday (June 25): NATO leaders meet; Committee on Climate Change Progress Report 2025; Scottish Government Medium-Term Financial Strategy published.

Thursday (June 26): Andrew Bailey addresses BCC annual conference; Nikhil Rathi and Kemi Badenoch speak at TheCityUK annual conference; Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends European Council leaders’ summit.

Friday (June 27): Glastonbury Festival begins; Welsh Labour Party Conference begins; Wimbledon draw.

Saturday (June 28): British & Irish Lions tour of Australia begins.

Sunday (June 29): Austrian Grand Prix.

Also look out for…

June 23

Nigel Farage holds press conference

DWP Qs in the Commons following welfare reform bill publication

BMA Annual Representative Meeting begins

Mark Carney and Ursula von der Leyen at EU-Canada Summit

June 24

Andrew Bailey at Lords Economic Affairs Committee

FCDO Qs in the Commons amid Israel-Iran conflict

New York City Democratic mayoral primary

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding celebrations expected to begin in Venice

June 25

Darren Jones at Treasury Committee session on Spending Review

Trans+ Solidarity Alliance protest on the ‘bathroom ban’

US Senate may hold first procedural vote on reconciliation package

British Social Attitudes report launch

June 26

Andy Burnham launches Good Landlord Charter

US conservatives gather for Faith & Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Conference

Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy

UNODC World Drug Report 2025

June 27

Vance Boelter in court over Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Former Met officer David Carrick in court on sex offence charges

Springsteen ‘Lost Albums’ released

June 28

Armed Forces Day

BST Hyde Park

Budapest Pride

June 29

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

Key statistics, reports and results:

June 23

WHO global tobacco trends report

Argentina Q1 GDP

Flash UK PMI

June 24

Quarterly figures on recorded crime in Scotland

CBI industrial trends survey

US consumer confidence index

Canada inflation

Results from: FedEx, Blackberry

June 25

Global trends in climate litigation 2025

Quarterly statistics on council tax collected by local authorities

Nvidia ASM

June 26

DfE statistics on education, health and care plans

Statistics on UK air quality and local authority greenhouse gas emissions

MoJ quarterly court statistics

CBI survey of distributive trades

Third estimate of US Q1 GDP

US advance economic indicators

Results from: Nike, H&M, Walgreens Boots Alliance

June 27

SMMT car production statistics

Ofsted statistics on childcare providers and inspections

Quarterly statistics on consumer trends

Property transactions in the UK

Pride Power List

US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor