June 27, 2025

News diary 30 June – 6 July: Oasis reunion tour starts, Wimbledon, British Grand Prix

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Black and white photo of Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis standing together
Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis. Picture: Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA Wire

Leading the week

The government’s long-term strategies have been coming thick and fast: in the past two weeks alone we’ve had the infrastructure, industrial, trade, and national security strategies, with more still to come. Next week we’re keeping an eye out for the 10-Year Health Plan, which Health Secretary Wes Streeting trailed in a speech on Wednesday.

Monday (June 30): UK GDP National Accounts; Wimbledon begins.

Tuesday (July 1): MPs vote on new welfare reform bill, with Labour rebellion possible despite concessions; Jerome Powell and Andrew Bailey at ECB Forum on Central Banking; Royal Week in Scotland begins.

Wednesday (July 2): UEFA Women’s European Championships begin; Shabana Mahmood addresses Annual Judges Dinner.

Thursday (July 3): ‘Tommy Robinson’ in court on harassment charges; Ofsted chief inspector addresses Festival of Education.

Friday (July 4): Anniversary of Labour’s landslide general election win; Oasis reunion tour begins in Cardiff; Club World Cup quarterfinals begin.

Saturday (July 5): Tour de France begins; England and Wales play first Euros matches; Pride in London parade.

Sunday (July 6): Brazil hosts BRICS Summit without China’s Xi Jinping; Eight OPEC+ countries meet; British Grand Prix.

Also look out for…

June 30

Trial begins for teen charged with killing Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield

Jonathan Reynolds addresses City Week financial services forum

Premier League PSR accounts deadline

Jury deliberations expected to begin in Australian deadly mushroom lunch trial

July 1

Ministers speak at Local Government Association conference

Energy price cap changes take effect

Foreign Interference Registration Scheme comes into effect

France expands ban on smoking in public spaces

July 2

Matt Hancock at Covid inquiry hearing on the care sector

European Commission expected to unveil 2040 climate target proposal

Hearing in Harvey Weinstein retrial

England face India in second Test match in Birmingham

July 3

London Assembly plenary considers Oxford Street pedestrianisation proposals

French foreign minister addresses Aix-en-Provence Economic Forum

July 4

Target date for US budget reconciliation bill to be sent to Donald Trump

Peter Kyle speaks at EVOLVE 25 tech summit

Joey Chestnut returns to July 4 Hot Dog Eating competition

July 5

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig with Black Sabbath

Diamond League Eugene athletics meeting

80 years ago: 1945 UK general election

July 6

Annual Orange Order service in Drumcree

CONCACAF Gold Cup final

Key statistics, reports and results

June 30

UK economic accounts

CBI monthly growth indicator and service sector survey

Bank of England money and credit

China manufacturing PMI

July 1

Met Office monthly climate statistics

Nationwide house price index

BRC-Nielsen shop price index

UK manufacturing PMI

Euro area inflation

July 2

EU employment statistics

July 3

HMICFRS report on GMP child exploitation investigations

Forced marriage statistics (2024)

UK services PMI

Bank of England credit conditions survey

US unemployment figures

US international trade statistics

OECD consumer price indices

Results from: Currys

July 4

SMMT car sales figures

BRC economic monitor

UK construction PMI

FAO food price index

