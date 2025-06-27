News diary 30 June – 6 July: Oasis reunion tour starts, Wimbledon, British Grand Prix

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
The government’s long-term strategies have been coming thick and fast: in the past two weeks alone we’ve had the infrastructure, industrial, trade, and national security strategies, with more still to come. Next week we’re keeping an eye out for the 10-Year Health Plan, which Health Secretary Wes Streeting trailed in a speech on Wednesday.
Monday (June 30): UK GDP National Accounts; Wimbledon begins.
Tuesday (July 1): MPs vote on new welfare reform bill, with Labour rebellion possible despite concessions; Jerome Powell and Andrew Bailey at ECB Forum on Central Banking; Royal Week in Scotland begins.
Wednesday (July 2): UEFA Women’s European Championships begin; Shabana Mahmood addresses Annual Judges Dinner.
Thursday (July 3): ‘Tommy Robinson’ in court on harassment charges; Ofsted chief inspector addresses Festival of Education.
Friday (July 4): Anniversary of Labour’s landslide general election win; Oasis reunion tour begins in Cardiff; Club World Cup quarterfinals begin.
Saturday (July 5): Tour de France begins; England and Wales play first Euros matches; Pride in London parade.
Sunday (July 6): Brazil hosts BRICS Summit without China’s Xi Jinping; Eight OPEC+ countries meet; British Grand Prix.
Also look out for…
June 30
Trial begins for teen charged with killing Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield
Jonathan Reynolds addresses City Week financial services forum
Premier League PSR accounts deadline
Jury deliberations expected to begin in Australian deadly mushroom lunch trial
July 1
Ministers speak at Local Government Association conference
Energy price cap changes take effect
Foreign Interference Registration Scheme comes into effect
France expands ban on smoking in public spaces
July 2
Matt Hancock at Covid inquiry hearing on the care sector
European Commission expected to unveil 2040 climate target proposal
Hearing in Harvey Weinstein retrial
England face India in second Test match in Birmingham
July 3
London Assembly plenary considers Oxford Street pedestrianisation proposals
French foreign minister addresses Aix-en-Provence Economic Forum
July 4
Target date for US budget reconciliation bill to be sent to Donald Trump
Peter Kyle speaks at EVOLVE 25 tech summit
Joey Chestnut returns to July 4 Hot Dog Eating competition
July 5
Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig with Black Sabbath
Diamond League Eugene athletics meeting
80 years ago: 1945 UK general election
July 6
Annual Orange Order service in Drumcree
CONCACAF Gold Cup final
Key statistics, reports and results
June 30
UK economic accounts
CBI monthly growth indicator and service sector survey
Bank of England money and credit
China manufacturing PMI
July 1
Met Office monthly climate statistics
Nationwide house price index
BRC-Nielsen shop price index
UK manufacturing PMI
Euro area inflation
July 2
EU employment statistics
July 3
HMICFRS report on GMP child exploitation investigations
Forced marriage statistics (2024)
UK services PMI
Bank of England credit conditions survey
US unemployment figures
US international trade statistics
OECD consumer price indices
Results from: Currys
July 4
SMMT car sales figures
BRC economic monitor
UK construction PMI
FAO food price index
