Shetland’s only local newspaper saved from closure

The only weekly newspaper covering the Scottish islands of Shetland has been saved from closure.

The Shetland Times has been bought by Highland News and Media from independent owners Robert and June Wishart, ending 131 years of family ownership.

Robert Wishart said in a statement: “A few weeks ago I feared that not only our family ties to the paper but the newspaper itself was finished.

“Now I’m delighted that Steve Barron and Highland News and Media have raced to ensure continuity of production following our abrupt decision to end print of the paper at Gremista.

“It’s quite an achievement and gives the paper a new lease of life.”

The title will now be printed on mainland Scotland rather than locally on the Shetland islands.

The Shetland Times noted in its report that the ownership change ended “a period of uncertainty”.

Wishart had stated in April that there was “a risk that Shetland will lose its only weekly newspaper” if new owners were not found. He said this would have been “catastrophic for the community and, of course, for all the employees of the company.”

He said: “Despite shifting trends, not everyone prefers to read their news on a mobile phone; some still enjoy taking the time to sit down and read a paper from cover to cover.

“That could all be lost. Recent years have been tough on newspapers everywhere.

“The rise of social media and a presumption that news should be provided for free online, has seen sales of paid-for print publications plummet.

“Few things sum up the challenges facing print media better than this morning’s online report from our BBC-subsidised competitors Shetland News, which based its story on material from today’s newspaper, shared it online for free and used a photograph taken from The Shetland Times Bookshop’s Facebook page to illustrate it.

“…But despite weathering the pandemic, inflation and changing trends, paper sales and advertising are not what they once were and it has become increasingly difficult to balance the books.”

Rival online title Shetland News has a BBC-funded local democracy reporter.

The Shetland Times said in a press release that the purchase “secures not only the future of the title but also the employment of five journalists and two advertising staff”.

Managing director of Highland News and Media Steve Barron described The Shetland Times as “an excellent local newspaper which passionately represents and champions the community it serves – credit to long-term owners Robert and June Wishart who have clearly been committed to local journalism and the Shetland community. These values are closely aligned with our own.

“The method of consumption may be changing but local news is as important as ever.”

Highland News and Media is a Scottish publishing company based in Inverness. The Shetland Times is the newest addition to its roster of local newspapers. The list includes: The Banffshire, The Boss-shire Journal, The Caithness Courier, The Forres Gazette, The Huntly Express, The Inverness Courier, The John O’Groat Journal, The Northern Scot, The Northern Times and The Strathspey & Badenoch Herald.

Although Highland News and Media owns several print titles, it is also committed to a successful “digital transition”. The company’s website states: “Printed newspapers are still important to us and some of our readers, but we recognise that the future for our business is digital. That’s where we are putting all of our energy and effort.”

NUJ national organiser for Scotland Nick McGowan-Lowe welcomed “the assurance given to staff that they do not intend to cut editorial staffing”.

He added that “this potential closure of a valuable public interest journalism news provider makes the need for a properly funded Scottish Public Interest Journalism Institute even more urgent”.

Such an institute was proposed by the Public Interest Journalist Working Group in 2022 and was accepted by the Scottish government. However, a lack of funding meant that little progress has been made. The independent body would be focused on supporting the journalism sector through grants, training and promoting media literacy.

Imminent changes to The Shetland Times include being printed in “full colour and a more compact size” from the current broadsheet format.

The Shetland Times had a circulation of 11,000 copies per week the last time it was audited by ABC, in 2009. According to the NUJ this figure has fallen to around 3,400 copies in recent years. Shetland has a population of 23,000

