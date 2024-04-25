Google takes lion’s share of growing UK ad market as publishers lose out

New data reveals the UK had a bumper year for advertising in 2023, but news publishers lost out as more went to the big tech platforms.

The Advertising Association/Warc Expenditure Report estimates the total UK ad market grew by 6.1% in 2023 to £36.6bn – with online formats now accounting for more than three quarters of the total.

All the growth went to tech giants with Alphabet the biggest winner. Search advertising grew 11.9% last year to £14.7bn, meaning up to around £14bn was spent with Google on search alone. Google also makes money from selling advertising on Youtube and across the web via platforms like Google Adsense and Google Ad Manager.

Online display advertising (dominated by social media platforms like Facebook and Tiktok, and which also includes Youtube) grew by 11.3% to £12.9bn.

Related

The only growing segment for professional content producers was broadcaster video on demand, which grew 15.9% to £980m.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

UK publisher advertising spend in 2023 at a glance

National newsbrands fell 6.3% overall and 5.8% just looking at online

Radio fell 3.3% overall and 7.1% looking at online only

Regional newsbrands fell 10.1% overall and 7.6% just for online

Magazine brands fell 9.1% overall and 13.7% online.

The grim picture for ad-funding of online journalism in 2023 was fuelled by factors including: falling referral traffic from social media to publishers and a technology ecosystem that favours tech platforms like Meta and Alphabet which have monopolistic positions and forensic levels of audience data. Advertisers have also followed consumers to addictive video platforms like Youtube and Tiktok.

The new figures help explain why formerly wholly ad-funded titles like Mail Online are now looking for subscriptions revenue.

AA/Warc predicts that newsbrand and magazine revenue (print and online) will continue to decline this year, albeit at a slower rate.

James McDonald, director of data, intelligence and forecasting for WARC, said: “Our latest survey of media owners confirms 2023 as a challenging year for most, with few properties recording gains and spend instead further consolidating within search and online display formats – particularly social media. Combined, these digital staples are on course to account for almost four in five pounds spent on advertising in the UK next year, up from a share of 51% just five years ago.

“Our forecasts assume that the UK’s economy will begin to break from the pattern of stagnation that has come to define recent quarters. Easing inflation over the coming 18 months should encourage more favourable trading conditions within the advertising sector, facilitating growth across a broader range of channels in turn.”

Google delays death of cookies on Chrome

Looking ahead, many publishers are concerned about the impact of Google rolling out generative AI-backed search which will answer more queries directly rather than referring readers to sources.

Some publishers will have taken comfort from the news on Wednesday that Google has decided to delay phasing out third-party cookies on Chrome, which was due to be completed this year. These cookies underpin much online advertising by allowing marketers to track user behaviour.

Google said: "We recognise that there are ongoing challenges related to reconciling divergent feedback from the industry, regulators and developers, and will continue to engage closely with the entire ecosystem.

"It's also critical that the CMA [UK Competition and Markets Authority] has sufficient time to review all evidence including results from industry tests, which the CMA has asked market participants to provide by the end of June.

"Given both of these significant considerations, we will not complete third-party cookie deprecation during the second half of Q4."

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog