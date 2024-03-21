MHP Group’s 30 To Watch awards for young journalists open for entries

Applications for the free-to-enter 30 To Watch: Journalism awards from MHP Group, are now open.
Returning for its thirteenth year, 30 To Watch: Journalism celebrates the best and most influential journalists in the UK aged 30 and younger.
Previous winners include Sophy Ridge from Sky News, Marianna Spring from the BBC, Oliver Shah at the Sunday Times and Cristina Criddle from the FT.
Entries are invited across ten categories:
- City & Business
- Culture, Entertainment & Lifestyle
- Health
- International Affairs
- News & Investigations
- Personal Finance & Consumer Affairs
- Politics
- Production
- Science, Environment & Technology a
- And Sport (new for 2024).
The new Sport category aims to shine a spotlight on the unique storytelling and great talent within sport journalism. The category will be judged by former 30 To Watch Gold winner Adam Crafton, football writer at The Athletic.
The Breakthrough award returns for 2024. The award which was launched last year in partnership with News UK, shines a light on journalists who have entered the industry through non-traditional means and celebrates mobility in the newsroom.
Keith Gladdis, head of strategic media at MHP Group, said: “With Euro 2024 kicking off in June, followed by the Olympics and Paralympics, this year seemed a perfect time to launch our new Sport category. Great sports reporting has always been an important part of the newsroom but as the politics of sports becomes more complex, there is an opportunity to celebrate some brilliant investigative journalism too.”
The 2024 MHP Group 30 To Watch: Journalism Awards judges:
- John Ryley, Former Head of Sky News
- Laura Wilshaw, Deputy Editor, Channel 4 News
- Paul Morgan-Bentley, Head of Investigations, The Times
- Peter Campbell, Global Motor Industry Correspondent, The Financial Times
- Francesca Washtell, Executive City Editor, Mail on Sunday
- Robert Guest, Deputy Editor, The Economist
- Shekhar Bhatia, Senior Reporter, MailOnline
- Kat Lay, Global Health Correspondent, The Guardian
- Shaun Lintern, Health Editor, The Sunday Times
- Ben O’Driscoll, Executive News Editor, The Sun
- Jennifer Savin, Features Editor, Cosmopolitan
- Kerri-Ann Roper, Head of Entertainment and Features, PA Media
- Ben Wilkinson, Head of Money, The Telegraph
- Colletta Smith, Cost of Living Correspondent, BBC News
- Shivali Best, Executive Science and Tech Editor, MailOnline
- John Stevens, Political Editor, Daily Mirror
- Anne Alexander, Head of Politics, GMB
- Daniel Hewitt, Investigations Editor, ITV News
- Richard Frediani, Editor, BBC Breakfast
- Anthony France, Senior News Correspondent, Evening Standard
- Adam Crafton, Football Writer, The Athletic.
The 30 To Watch: Journalism awards are free to enter, entries close Friday 19 April.
More information and award entry.
