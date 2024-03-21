MHP Group’s 30 To Watch awards for young journalists open for entries

Applications for the free-to-enter 30 To Watch: Journalism awards from MHP Group, are now open.

Returning for its thirteenth year, 30 To Watch: Journalism celebrates the best and most influential journalists in the UK aged 30 and younger.

Previous winners include Sophy Ridge from Sky News, Marianna Spring from the BBC, Oliver Shah at the Sunday Times and Cristina Criddle from the FT.

Entries are invited across ten categories:

Related

City & Business

Culture, Entertainment & Lifestyle

Health

International Affairs

News & Investigations

Personal Finance & Consumer Affairs

Politics

Production

Science, Environment & Technology a

And Sport (new for 2024).

The new Sport category aims to shine a spotlight on the unique storytelling and great talent within sport journalism. The category will be judged by former 30 To Watch Gold winner Adam Crafton, football writer at The Athletic.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The Breakthrough award returns for 2024. The award which was launched last year in partnership with News UK, shines a light on journalists who have entered the industry through non-traditional means and celebrates mobility in the newsroom.

Keith Gladdis, head of strategic media at MHP Group, said: “With Euro 2024 kicking off in June, followed by the Olympics and Paralympics, this year seemed a perfect time to launch our new Sport category. Great sports reporting has always been an important part of the newsroom but as the politics of sports becomes more complex, there is an opportunity to celebrate some brilliant investigative journalism too.”

The 2024 MHP Group 30 To Watch: Journalism Awards judges:

John Ryley, Former Head of Sky News

Former Head of Sky News Laura Wilshaw, Deputy Editor, Channel 4 News

Deputy Editor, Channel 4 News Paul Morgan-Bentley, Head of Investigations, The Times

Head of Investigations, The Times Peter Campbell , Global Motor Industry Correspondent, The Financial Times

, Global Motor Industry Correspondent, The Financial Times Francesca Washtell, Executive City Editor, Mail on Sunday

Executive City Editor, Mail on Sunday Robert Guest, Deputy Editor, The Economist

Editor, The Economist Shekhar Bhatia, Senior Reporter, MailOnline

Senior Reporter, MailOnline Kat Lay, Global Health Correspondent, The Guardian

Global Health Correspondent, The Guardian Shaun Lintern , Health Editor, The Sunday Times

, Health Editor, The Sunday Times Ben O’Driscoll , Executive News Editor, The Sun

, Executive News Editor, The Sun Jennifer Savin, Features Editor, Cosmopolitan

Features Editor, Cosmopolitan Kerri-Ann Roper , Head of Entertainment and Features, PA Media

, Head of Entertainment and Features, PA Media Ben Wilkinson , Head of Money, The Telegraph

, Head of Money, The Telegraph Colletta Smith, Cost of Living Correspondent, BBC News

Cost of Living Correspondent, BBC News Shivali Best, Executive Science and Tech Editor, MailOnline

Executive Science and Tech Editor, MailOnline John Stevens, Political Editor, Daily Mirror

Political Editor, Daily Mirror Anne Alexander, Head of Politics, GMB

Head of Politics, GMB Daniel Hewitt, Investigations Editor, ITV News

Investigations Editor, ITV News Richard Frediani , Editor, BBC Breakfast

, Editor, BBC Breakfast Anthony France, Senior News Correspondent, Evening Standard

Senior News Correspondent, Evening Standard Adam Crafton, Football Writer, The Athletic.

The 30 To Watch: Journalism awards are free to enter, entries close Friday 19 April.

More information and award entry.



Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog