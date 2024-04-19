Free journalism awards for journalists under 30: Deadline today

BBC Breakfast Editor Richard Frediani has joined the judging panel for the MHP Group 30 To Watch: Journalism Awards 2024.
Now in its 13th year, 30 To Watch has recognised some of the best young talent in the industry including Marianna Spring of the BBC, The Sun’s Harry Cole, Nathan Lee of ITV News and Lewis Goodall from the News Agents podcast.
Free to enter, the awards are open to all journalists aged 30 or younger in categories including News and Investigations, City, Politics, Production (TV, radio, podcasts) and Consumer Affairs.
This year sees the introduction of a new category for Sport.
Frediani joins a judging panel of 20 senior journalists including Laura Wilshaw, of Channel 4 News, Jennifer Savin, Features Editor at Cosmopolitan and Ben O’Driscoll, Executive News Editor of the Sun.
They will be joined by former 30 To Watch winners John Stevens, the Political Editor of the Mirror, Kat Lay, Global Health Editor at the Guardian and Peter Campbell, Global Motoring Correspondent at the FT.
The new sport category will be judged by former 30 To Watch Gold winner Adam Crafton who is now US based football writer at the Athletic.
John Ryley, the former news chief at Sky News returns as the head judge.
Last year 30 To Watch launched the Breakthrough Award for journalists who broke into the newsroom without the benefit of attending university.
The first Breakthrough winner was Isaac Crowson of the Sun who has since moved on to start his own business IC Media.
Isaac said: “Winning 30 To Watch was a career highlight for me, it gave me the springboard to start my own media company IC Media.
“The awards do a great job at recognising young talent in the media and the Breakthrough award is particularly important at a time when we need more diversity in newsrooms.”
Krissi Murison, the deputy editor of the Sunday Times will give the keynote speech at this year’s MHP Group 30 To Watch prize giving ceremony at News UK on May 29th.
The event will be hosted by Lucrezia Millarini of ITV News.
**
Judging panel for the 2024 MHP Group 30 To Watch Journalism Award:
John Ryley, Former Head of Sky News
Anne Alexander, Head of Politics, Good Morning Britain
Robert Guest, Deputy Editor, The Economist
Richard Frediani, Editor, BBC Breakfast
Laura Wilshaw, Deputy Editor, Channel 4 News
Adam Crafton, Football Writer, The Athletic
Shivali Best, Executive Science and Tech Editor, Mail Online
Kerri-Ann Roper, Head of Entertainment & Features, PA Media
John Stevens, Political Editor, Daily Mirror
Paul Morgan-Bentley, Head of Investigations, The Times
Shekhar Bhatia, Senior Reporter, MailOnline
Colletta Smith, Cost of Living Correspondent, BBC News
Jennifer Savin, Features Editor, Cosmopolitan
Francesca Washtell, Executive City Editor, Mail on Sunday
Shaun Lintern, Health Editor, The Sunday Times
Ben O’Driscoll, Executive News Editor, The Sun
Anthony France, Senior News Correspondent, Evening Standard
Peter Campbell, Global Motor Industry Correspondent, Financial Times
Daniel Hewitt, Investigations Correspondent, ITV News
Kat Lay, Global Health Correspondent, The Guardian
Ben Wilkinson, Head of Money, The Telegraph
