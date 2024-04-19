Free journalism awards for journalists under 30: Deadline today

BBC Breakfast Editor Richard Frediani has joined the judging panel for the MHP Group 30 To Watch: Journalism Awards 2024.

Now in its 13th year, 30 To Watch has recognised some of the best young talent in the industry including Marianna Spring of the BBC, The Sun’s Harry Cole, Nathan Lee of ITV News and Lewis Goodall from the News Agents podcast.

Free to enter, the awards are open to all journalists aged 30 or younger in categories including News and Investigations, City, Politics, Production (TV, radio, podcasts) and Consumer Affairs.

This year sees the introduction of a new category for Sport.

Related

Frediani joins a judging panel of 20 senior journalists including Laura Wilshaw, of Channel 4 News, Jennifer Savin, Features Editor at Cosmopolitan and Ben O’Driscoll, Executive News Editor of the Sun.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

They will be joined by former 30 To Watch winners John Stevens, the Political Editor of the Mirror, Kat Lay, Global Health Editor at the Guardian and Peter Campbell, Global Motoring Correspondent at the FT.

The new sport category will be judged by former 30 To Watch Gold winner Adam Crafton who is now US based football writer at the Athletic.

John Ryley, the former news chief at Sky News returns as the head judge.

Last year 30 To Watch launched the Breakthrough Award for journalists who broke into the newsroom without the benefit of attending university.

The first Breakthrough winner was Isaac Crowson of the Sun who has since moved on to start his own business IC Media.

Isaac said: “Winning 30 To Watch was a career highlight for me, it gave me the springboard to start my own media company IC Media.

“The awards do a great job at recognising young talent in the media and the Breakthrough award is particularly important at a time when we need more diversity in newsrooms.”

Krissi Murison, the deputy editor of the Sunday Times will give the keynote speech at this year’s MHP Group 30 To Watch prize giving ceremony at News UK on May 29th.

The event will be hosted by Lucrezia Millarini of ITV News.

Enter here

**

Judging panel for the 2024 MHP Group 30 To Watch Journalism Award:

John Ryley, Former Head of Sky News

Anne Alexander, Head of Politics, Good Morning Britain

Robert Guest, Deputy Editor, The Economist

Richard Frediani, Editor, BBC Breakfast

Laura Wilshaw, Deputy Editor, Channel 4 News

Adam Crafton, Football Writer, The Athletic

Shivali Best, Executive Science and Tech Editor, Mail Online

Kerri-Ann Roper, Head of Entertainment & Features, PA Media

John Stevens, Political Editor, Daily Mirror

Paul Morgan-Bentley, Head of Investigations, The Times

Shekhar Bhatia, Senior Reporter, MailOnline

Colletta Smith, Cost of Living Correspondent, BBC News

Jennifer Savin, Features Editor, Cosmopolitan

Francesca Washtell, Executive City Editor, Mail on Sunday

Shaun Lintern, Health Editor, The Sunday Times

Ben O’Driscoll, Executive News Editor, The Sun

Anthony France, Senior News Correspondent, Evening Standard

Peter Campbell, Global Motor Industry Correspondent, Financial Times

Daniel Hewitt, Investigations Correspondent, ITV News

Kat Lay, Global Health Correspondent, The Guardian

Ben Wilkinson, Head of Money, The Telegraph

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog