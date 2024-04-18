View all newsletters
April 18, 2024

Podcast 69: How different minds can thrive in news media

Times Radio journalist Darryl Morris and freelance reporter Lydia Wilkins on how ADHD and autism both help and hinder them.

By Press Gazette

Darryl Morris of Times Radio and freelance journalist Lydia Wilkins
Darryl Morris of Times Radio and freelance journalist Lydia Wilkins

Press Gazette editor Dominic Ponsford talks about exclusive new research on the prevalence of neurodiversity in news media. He also speaks to Times Radio journalist Darryl Morris and freelance journalist Lydia Wilkins about the benefits and challenges ADHD and autistic thinkers can bring to jobs in journalism.

More from Press Gazette on neurodiversity in the media:

