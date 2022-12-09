News diary 12-18 December: Nurses join striking workers, and round two of Harry and Meghan on Netflix

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) hold a rally in Parliament Square, London on Friday 9 December as Royal Mail workers strike over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture: PA Wire

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Strikes continue to intensify next week as hundreds of thousands of nurses belonging to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) take strike action on Thursday (December 15) for the first time in the union’s 106-year history. The strike – which spans across all NHS employers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland with the exception of one Welsh trust – is part of an ongoing pay dispute, with the RCN calling for a pay rise of five per cent above RPI inflation levels after research showed nurses were 20 per cent worse off in real terms since 2010. Strains on the healthcare system this Christmas could be exacerbated further depending on the results of a Royal College of Midwives ballot on strike action, which closes on Monday (December 12).

The season of Christmas cheer may be snuffed out for many hoping to navigate the UK’s transport network this week as strike action by Network Rail staff belonging to the RMT is poised to cause disruption from Tuesday through Saturday (December 13-17), after union head Mick Lynch claimed train operators were forced into withdrawing a prospective offer for RMT members. Network Rail control room operators, TSSA rail staff and Eurostar workers are all taking coinciding action on the same dates. Strikes are by no means limited to nurses and rail workers – a full list of disruption next week includes:

Related

Royal Mail staff (CWU), December 11, 14 and 15

Avanti West Coast train managers (RMT), December 11-12

Royal College of Midwives ballot closes, December 12

NHS Scotland ballot closes (Unite), December 12

Network Rail and Eurostar workers (RMT, Unite and TSSA), December 13, 14, 16 and 17

Rural Payments Agency customer service staff (PCS), December 13-16

DVSA staff (PCS), December 13-18

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (RCN), December 15

Engineers on Great Western Railway (Unite), December 15

Abellio bus drivers in London (Unite), December 16-17

Ground handling staff at Heathrow (Unite), December 16-19

National Highways staff working in North-West England, North-East England and Yorkshire and the Humber (PCS), December 16 and 17

We’re getting to the business end of the tournament as the Qatar World Cup enters its final stages, with knockout ties continuing next week ahead of the showpiece finale on Sunday (December 18). The early exits of European heavyweights Germany, Belgium and Spain and a stuttering start by potential final opponents Argentina mean England are firmly among the favourites to lift the trophy, though their reward for a round of 16 victory over Senegal is a tough quarter-final clash with 2018 winners France this weekend, before a potential semi-final against Portugal or surprise package Morocco on Wednesday (December 14). Away from the sporting action, the death of a Filipino man at a training venue this week was a reminder of the controversy surrounding the lacklustre responses from FIFA and the host nation to migrant worker deaths in the lead up to the tournament.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Looking abroad

The South African parliament meets on Tuesday (December 13) to debate whether to hold impeachment proceedings for President Cyril Ramaphosa in the wake of a November 30 report which found evidence that he may have violated the constitution and his oath of office over a $4 million burglary at his Phala Phala farm. While it initially seemed Ramaphosa would resign over the report, he has been buoyed by his party’s support after the African National Congress declared its Assembly members would not vote for impeachment; he has now challenged the findings in the Constitutional Court and insists he will stand for the ANC’s leadership at its conference beginning on Friday (December 16) ahead of elections next year.

EU leaders meet for their last summit of the year on Thursday and Friday (December 15-16) with Ukraine and energy unsurprisingly leading the agenda. Discussions on Ukraine are likely to be heated after Hungary blocked approval of an €18 billion aid package on Tuesday in retaliation for an unprecedented European Commission recommendation to freeze €7.5 billion in budget funds for Budapest over failed corruption reforms. Leaders are also due to discuss the continent’s gas supply, with a focus on joint purchases and pooling demand in preparation for next winter; they may also try to make progress on a gas price cap agreement, depending on the state of negotiations after energy ministers meet on Tuesday (December 13). Also keep an eye out for a decision on candidacy status for Bosnia and Herzegovina following a recommendation from the Commission and calls for more investment in defence capacity.

Also look out for

December 12

UK GDP monthly estimate

IFS annual report on education spending

Metro mayors at committee session on Levelling Up funding

Golden Globes nominations announced

EU foreign ministers meet

December 13

Bank of England Financial Stability Report

Sadiq Khan at LA committee session on Cressida Dick departure

Welsh Government draft budget

EU energy ministers meet on gas price cap

Ofsted annual report

FIFA World Cup semi-final

December 14

Final PMQs of 2022

UK inflation figures

Sir Mark Rowley at committee on work of the Met police commissioner

Chief of the Defence Staff lecture to RUSI

Sentencing of man convicted of murdering Zara Aleena

Volodymyr Zelensky address to European parliament

December 15

David Frost delivers Margaret Thatcher Centre lecture

Stretford and Urmston by-election

Scottish Government budget announcement

Princess of Wales hosts Together at Christmas carol concert

Part two of Harry & Meghan Netflix series released

World Darts Championship

December 16

Stretford and Urmston by-election result

US hearing in FTX bankruptcy case

House of Lords debate on BBC funding report

December 17

Deadline for decision on extension to Covid-19 patents waiver

England v Pakistan third test match

Leo Varadkar replaces Micheál Martin as Taoiseach

Parliamentary elections in Tunisia

December 18

Chanukah

International Migrants Day

Statistics, reports and surveys

December 12

UK trade

IEA monthly oil market report

OECD unemployment rates

Results from: Oracle Corporation

December 13

UK labour market statistics

Annual statistics on schools in Scotland

Universal credit statistics

G20 quarterly GDP

BRC retail jobs report

OPEC Monthly Oil Markets report

December 14

House Price Index

Life expectancy in Scotland, 2019-2021

National Student Survey update

CPJ annual census of imprisoned journalists

Results from: TUI Group, Inditex

December 15

Childcare and Early Years Providers Survey

Transport statistics for Great Britain (2022)

English Housing Survey (2021/22)

Drug misuse in England and Wales (ONS)

Ofcom International Broadband Scorecard

China monthly economic data

Argentina Q3 GDP

Results from: Currys plc

December 16

IEA Coal 2022 report

UK retail sales

Flash UK PMI

GfK consumer confidence barometer

EU inflation

Anniversaries and awareness days

December 12

Universal Health Coverage Day

December 13

Rishi Sunak surpasses Liz Truss’ time in office

Nanjing Massacre Memorial Day (China)

December 14

10 years ago: Sandy Hook massacre

December 16

Chocolate Covered Anything Day

December 17

Pope Francis turns 86

Tunisian Revolution and Youth Day

December 18

Qatar National Day

3 years ago: President Trump impeached by House of Representatives

50 years ago : Neilia and Naomi Biden died

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog