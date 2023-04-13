Sun ordered by IPSO to correct false claim man raped dog

Sun website screenshot: Story with amended headline

The Sun breached accuracy rules in the Editors’ Code of Practice by reporting that a man had “filmed himself raping a dog”, IPSO has ruled.

The newspaper said the man had walked free from court after he, among other offences, “engaged in the sexual act with the defenceless pup”.

The headline, published in March 2022, said: “PERVERT FREED Sex offender who filmed himself raping a dog and sent the video to a friend on WhatsApp walks free from court.”

But the man argued he had only touched “the dog’s penis to assist it in mating with another dog”, according to the IPSO ruling on the complaint. The ruling went on: “The complainant stated that, whilst it was heard in court that the video was ‘sexual in nature’, there was no sexual gratification resulting from the video for either party as it was sent as an insult during an argument.”

Related

The newspaper had quoted the defence counsel in court saying: “It wasn’t for sexual gratification of him or anyone else.” The Sun reporter’s notes from court showed it was said the man had images showing him “engaging in sexual activity with his dog he had created these himself […] at least some of these images had been sent by the defendant using Whatsapp”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

According to the IPSO ruling, The Sun argued there “was no significant difference between ‘raping’ a dog and masturbating a dog as described by the complainant. It stated that the concept of rape in UK law is limited to humans and so applying it to a situation involving a dog, which could not consent, could not be significantly misleading or inaccurate. Notwithstanding this, it offered to amend the article to say the complainant engaged in a ‘sex act’ with the dog.”

However IPSO’s complaints committee decided that “‘masturbating’ a dog to enable it to mate with another dog did not constitute ‘raping a dog’; where there was no indication of penetrative sexual activity.

“The committee also considered the article did not elaborate on what was shown in the video or add further contextual information beyond that it was ‘sexual in nature’, meaning no additional clarity was provided. The committee considered, therefore, it was misleading for the headline to claim that the complainant had “rap[ed]” a dog and the publication had not taken care to not publish inaccurate or misleading information.”

The committee decided The Sun was therefore in breach of Clause 1 (accuracy) of the Editors’ Code. It also said The Sun further breached the code by offering to amend the headline but not publish a clarification.

A correction ordered by IPSO, now added to the online story directly underneath the headline, reads: “The original headline of this article, now amended, inaccurately stated that Neil Bird had filmed himself ‘raping a dog’. Although the court heard that the video was ‘sexual in nature’, and the dog’s consent (or otherwise) cannot of course be assumed, in his own words Mr Bird in fact ‘jacked off’ the animal ‘before it mated another dog’. This correction has been published following an upheld ruling by the Independent Press Standards Organisation.”

The amended headline now states the man filmed himself “performing a sex act on a dog”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog