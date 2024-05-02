View all newsletters
  1. PG Podcast
May 2, 2024

Podcast 70: The Atlantic’s winning subscription strategy with CEO Nicholas Thompson

Thompson speaks to Press Gazette after the magazine brand reached profitability and 1m subscribers.

By Press Gazette

The Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson
The Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson

The Atlantic has become profitable after years in the red and marked the major milestone of reaching one million subscribers, it announced in April.

CEO Nicholas Thompson joined Press Gazette to discuss the subscription strategy behind The Atlantic’s recent success, how advertising fits in, the search for an elusive third revenue stream, and what goals he might set for the business next.

Read a written version of our interview with Thompson here.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Topics in this article :

