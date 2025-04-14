Long-serving Daily Mail travel and property editor Mark Palmer to stand down

Mail travel and property editor Mark Palmer

Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday travel and property editor Mark Palmer is standing down at the end of May after nearly 17 years at the titles.

Palmer will be on a retainer to continue writing features across both papers under the auspices of his company, Mark Palmer Associates, which he set up prior to joining Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

Palmer said: “It’s a privilege to have been in this job for so long, working in a sector that continues to grow and alongside so many great people, both at the paper and beyond.”

Palmer’s first job in newspapers was in New York in the early 1980s. On returning to the UK, he worked on the Londoner’s Diary at the Evening Standard before editing Southside magazine, a monthly glossy in south London.

He then joined The Sunday Telegraph, where he became news editor, before moving to the Daily and Sunday Express as executive editor.

Harriet Sime, deputy travel editor since 2019, has been named head of travel across the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online. Previous Mail Online travel editor Ted Thornhill left the business last month and is joining The Independent as US travel editor.

Sime has been at the Mail for almost 11 years, with previous roles including showbusiness news editor and assistant news editor.

“Harriet is one of the best young journalists I have ever worked with,” said Palmer. “I shall miss my colleagues and the buzz of a newsroom – but am looking forward to new ventures and opportunities in and outside the world of travel.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog