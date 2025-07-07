Elite Traveler names Paul Croughton as editor-in-chief

Luxury magazine brand Elite Traveler has appointed Paul Croughton as editor-in-chief to lead an editorial and commercial expansion.
Croughton most recently served as global editor-in-chief of US luxury brand Robb Report, owned by Penske Media.
He has been tasked with leading a “transformative chapter” for the editorial vision and strategy of Elite Traveler across all platforms, reaching ultra-high-net-worth individuals. He starts immediately and is based in London.
Elite Traveler is part of the same publishing group as Press Gazette.
Sam Hall, managing director at Ascend Media which owns Elite Traveler, Spears and The World of Fine Wine, said: “Paul brings a rare combination of editorial excellence, creative ambition, and commercial clarity. His track record speaks for itself – not only in shaping best-in-class editorial but in delivering significant brand growth.
“As we embark on a transformative chapter for Elite Traveler, his leadership and bold thinking will be central to our group’s ambitious growth plans. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him on board.”
Croughton launched Robb Report UK and later moved to New York to lead its global editorial expansion including by launching “award-winning content franchises, immersive experiences, and pioneering e-commerce and membership platforms”.
He has also held senior roles at The Sunday Times and men’s style title Arena, and led custom publishing projects and brand storytelling strategies for major luxury brands as a consultant.
He said: “Luxury today moves faster than ever, driven by an audience that is global, connected, and deeply curious. Elite Traveler has always been a trusted companion for this community – a source of discovery, access, and inspiration.
“To take the helm at this moment, with such a clear vision for growth and innovation, is a tremendous honour. I’m thrilled to help drive the brand into its next chapter.”
