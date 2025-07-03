Good Morning Britain names new editor ahead of ITV News takeover

Daniel Robinson has been named the next editor of ITV‘s Good Morning Britain ahead of the programme’s transition to being produced by ITN.
Robinson has been deputy editor of the breakfast programme since 2021 and was previously assistant editor for seven years.
Robinson will oversee Good Morning Britain output across TV and digital from September.
This means he will be at the helm when production of Good Morning Britain moves from ITV Studios to ITV News at ITN at the start of next year. There he will report to ITV News editor Laura Wilshaw.
The Guardian reported in May that more than a dozen roles are expected to be cut where back-office jobs are duplicated between Good Morning Britain and ITV News. Wider cuts are also taking place at fellow ITV daytime shows Lorraine, Loose Women and This Morning with around 220 jobs affected in total.
Wilshaw told staff that Good Morning Britain would be produced on a “reduced overall budget” but that they want to “faithfully recreate the Good Morning Britain programme viewers love as much as we can”.
The programme is being extended by 30 minutes to air from 6am to 9.30am, plus a further half-hour to 10am for the 22 weeks a year Lorraine will not be on air.
Robinson said: “It’s a huge honour to take the helm of a programme that I love so much and a privilege to lead our brilliant team who work tirelessly every day to deliver outstanding content. I can’t wait to get started building on our successes and working towards a bright future at ITV News at ITN.”
Wilshaw added: “Daniel is a brilliant bastion of the GMB brand having not only worked on the show since it began but also having worked in breakfast TV for almost two decades. His enthusiasm, collaborative spirit and natural instinct for a story will serve both him, and GMB, well as he takes on the role of editor.”
Robinson succeeds Good Morning Britain editor of 11 years Neil Thompson who is moving into the role of commissioning editor, breakfast news reporting to ITV’s director of news and current affairs Andrew Dagnell.
Thompson will work on Good Morning Britain’s move into ITV News. He said: “Serving as editor of Good Morning Britain since its launch in 2014 has been the greatest pleasure and privilege of my working life; in that time no other TV news show has known and grown its audience as well as Team GMB.
“Now in handing over that decade (plus a bit) baton to Daniel I’m filled with real excitement for the programme’s future in its new home at ITN.”
According to ITV, Good Morning Britain currently reaches 4.2 million viewers a week and the programme saw its highest viewing share in four years in the first half of 2025.
