Laura Wilshaw named next ITV News editor

Laura Wilshaw. Picture: ITN

Laura Wilshaw has been appointed as ITV News editor, succeeding Andrew Dagnell who is becoming ITV’s director of news and current affairs.

Wilshaw is joining from ITN stablemate Channel 4 News where she has been deputy editor since August 2022.

Her appointment is a return to ITV News, having previously been senior programme editor for News at Ten during the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and formerly head of home news.

Wilshaw said: “It is such a huge honour to lead this wonderfully talented newsroom at this pivotal moment for the news industry. I am so excited to continue driving ITV News’ mission of delivering bold and distinctive journalism, ensuring we engage and inspire our audiences across all platforms.”

The ITV News editorship includes overseeing ITV‘s national news programmes and digital output plus ITV News London and ITN-produced current affairs shows including Tonight, live specials and documentaries.

ITN chief executive Rachel Corp, who was ITV News editor before Dagnell, said: “Laura’s journey at ITN is a true success story… She is an exceptionally talented journalist and leader whose extensive newsroom experience, coupled with her ability to adapt to an ever-changing media landscape, makes her ideally suited to this critical role.

“At a time when impartial and accurate news is more vital than ever, Laura’s vision and expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of ITV News and its commitment to trusted journalism.”

And outgoing Dagnell said: “Laura is an experienced, accomplished and dynamic leader with a track-record in delivering outstanding news content. Her commitment to an inclusive and collaborative newsroom is something I know she will use to full effect as ITV News continues to evolve across more platforms than ever before.”

