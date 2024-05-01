LBC confirms Sangita Myska is out as Vanessa Feltz joins

Sangita Myska on LBC. Picture: LBC/Youtube screenshot

LBC has confirmed the departure of its weekend presenter Sangita Myska after speculation about her “disappearance” from the station.

The radio station said she was leaving at the end of her contract after almost two years amid a shake-up of its weekend schedule.

LBC senior managing editor Tom Cheal said: “We’d like to thank Sangita for her fantastic contribution to LBC and we wish her every success in the future.”

Myska has hosted the 1pm to 4pm slot on Saturdays and Sundays since September 2022 and she was named radio presenter of the year at the Asian Media Awards in October.

A petition launched on 22 April, which has almost met its target of 25,000 signatures, urges LBC to “reinstate” her after her “sudden and unexplained removal” from the air. Her final show featured an interview with Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman, which remains available to watch on the LBC Youtube channel:

Myska’s only public comment has been to say “I miss you all too” on 25 April in response to a tweet saying “Hope your [sic] OK Sangita – you’re missed”.

LBC announced that Vanessa Feltz is joining the station to host a new programme from 3pm to 6pm on Saturdays.

Feltz just quit TalkTV, where she hosted the drivetime slot, as News UK took it off linear TV to focus on streaming.

She said: “After a long and passionate courtship, I’ve finally succumbed to the allure of LBC. Actually I was powerless to resist. Global’s dynamism is mesmerising and it is THE high octane station from which to broadcast, in this riveting election year.”

Vanessa Feltz at LBC. Picture: Global

Former Conservative Party parliamentary candidate and commentator Ali Miraj, who has been covering Myska’s slot, will have two permanent weekend shows.

Carol Vorderman, who began presenting a Sunday programme in January from 4pm to 7pm, will move to 3pm to 6pm ahead of Rachel Johnson who will now present 6pm to 9pm.

Earlier this week LBC announced Lewis Goodall would host a new flagship Sunday politics show, replacing Labour MP David Lammy who was stepping down from presenting ahead of the upcoming general election.

On Fridays Iain Dale is extending his show for a fifth day – he currently presents 7pm to 10pm Mondays to Thursdays – while Tom Swarbrick is extending his 4pm to 6pm show by an hour.

