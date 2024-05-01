New European names James Ball as its first political editor

The New European has appointed James Ball as its first political editor.
Ball, who already contributes columns and interviews to the weekly publication, will lead its “expanded political coverage”, the title said.
The New European’s editor and founder Matt Kelly said Ball “is perfect for this new role. Nobody’s pet and relentless when it comes to getting to the truth. His track record speaks for itself and we are lucky to have him”.
Ball’s appointment comes ahead of a general election and the day before local elections are held around the UK.
He said: “It’s hard to think of a more pivotal moment than this one to focus on UK politics – I cannot wait to get stuck in. And it’s hard to think of somewhere more exciting than The New European to do it with.
“It’s a growing outlet, it makes money, but crucially its journalism is paid for by our readers – many of whom are also our co-owners – and it’s accountable to them and no-one else. How many places can say that?”
Ball’s previous roles have included global editor at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Buzzfeed News special correspondent and special projects editor at The Guardian where he worked on the Edward Snowden files.
Originally founded in the wake of the Brexit vote as a pop-up newspaper with a limited run, The New European ultimately proved popular enough that Kelly decided to keep it running.
It had its first profitable month since its launch in 2016 in November last year and says it now has a weekly circulation of 34,000.
In July 2022 the paper invited its readers to invest in the business, ultimately raising £1m from approximately 2,000 people in exchange for 16.7% of the equity. Its investors also include former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber, CNN chief executive Mark Thompson and Kelly himself.
