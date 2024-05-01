View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
May 1, 2024

New European names James Ball as its first political editor

Ball is taking on the role ahead of the upcoming UK general election.

By Bron Maher

James Ball, who is The New European's first political editor
James Ball

The New European has appointed James Ball as its first political editor.

Ball, who already contributes columns and interviews to the weekly publication, will lead its “expanded political coverage”, the title said.

The New European’s editor and founder Matt Kelly said Ball “is perfect for this new role. Nobody’s pet and relentless when it comes to getting to the truth. His track record speaks for itself and we are lucky to have him”.

Ball’s appointment comes ahead of a general election and the day before local elections are held around the UK.

He said: “It’s hard to think of a more pivotal moment than this one to focus on UK politics – I cannot wait to get stuck in. And it’s hard to think of somewhere more exciting than The New European to do it with.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

“It’s a growing outlet, it makes money, but crucially its journalism is paid for by our readers – many of whom are also our co-owners – and it’s accountable to them and no-one else. How many places can say that?”

Content from our partners
How Germany's Ippen.Media mastered content planning across 86 newsrooms
How Germany’s Ippen.Media mastered content planning across 86 newsrooms
Desk-Net
Free journalism awards for journalists under 30: Deadline today
Free journalism awards for journalists under 30: Deadline today
Press Gazette
MHP Group's 30 To Watch awards for young journalists open for entries
MHP Group’s 30 To Watch awards for young journalists open for entries
Press Gazette

Ball’s previous roles have included global editor at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Buzzfeed News special correspondent and special projects editor at The Guardian where he worked on the Edward Snowden files.

Originally founded in the wake of the Brexit vote as a pop-up newspaper with a limited run, The New European ultimately proved popular enough that Kelly decided to keep it running.

It had its first profitable month since its launch in 2016 in November last year and says it now has a weekly circulation of 34,000.

In July 2022 the paper invited its readers to invest in the business, ultimately raising £1m from approximately 2,000 people in exchange for 16.7% of the equity. Its investors also include former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber, CNN chief executive Mark Thompson and Kelly himself.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor