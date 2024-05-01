New European names James Ball as its first political editor

James Ball

The New European has appointed James Ball as its first political editor.

Ball, who already contributes columns and interviews to the weekly publication, will lead its “expanded political coverage”, the title said.

The New European’s editor and founder Matt Kelly said Ball “is perfect for this new role. Nobody’s pet and relentless when it comes to getting to the truth. His track record speaks for itself and we are lucky to have him”.

Ball’s appointment comes ahead of a general election and the day before local elections are held around the UK.

Related

He said: “It’s hard to think of a more pivotal moment than this one to focus on UK politics – I cannot wait to get stuck in. And it’s hard to think of somewhere more exciting than The New European to do it with.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“It’s a growing outlet, it makes money, but crucially its journalism is paid for by our readers – many of whom are also our co-owners – and it’s accountable to them and no-one else. How many places can say that?”

Ball’s previous roles have included global editor at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Buzzfeed News special correspondent and special projects editor at The Guardian where he worked on the Edward Snowden files.

Originally founded in the wake of the Brexit vote as a pop-up newspaper with a limited run, The New European ultimately proved popular enough that Kelly decided to keep it running.

It had its first profitable month since its launch in 2016 in November last year and says it now has a weekly circulation of 34,000.

In July 2022 the paper invited its readers to invest in the business, ultimately raising £1m from approximately 2,000 people in exchange for 16.7% of the equity. Its investors also include former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber, CNN chief executive Mark Thompson and Kelly himself.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog