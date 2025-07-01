Sunday Post promotes deputy Thomas Hawkins to editor

Sunday Post deputy editor Thomas Hawkins has been promoted to editor and will lead a “reimagined” paper launching this week.
DC Thomson said the 111-year-old Scottish national newspaper will feature a revamped and expanded “fun” section, which carries puzzles and humour.
Hawkins succeeds David Lord, who has edited The Sunday Post since 2023 and is becoming editorial director for DC Thomson’s energy portfolio including Energy Voice and E-FWD.
Lord said: “When I started out in journalism it was always my ambition to ultimately edit a newspaper – to be given the honour of doing that with two titles – the Evening Telegraph and The Sunday Post – surpassed all my expectations.
“It’s all about the people you work with, however, and I could not have been more fortunate.
“When the opportunity for a new challenge came up with this editorial director role it was too good to turn down.
“There is so much going on in the energy sector at the moment and to be part of a new, dynamic, growing business is tremendously exciting.
“I will miss everybody at The Sunday Post but it’s good to know the product is in safe hands with Thomas.”
Hawkins said: “The Sunday Post is a newspaper with an incredible history, and I am proud and honoured to be appointed editor. Like many people in Scotland, England and Ireland, I have strong links with The Sunday Post, as it was my grandparents’ paper of choice in 1950s Belfast.
“We are very fortunate in The Sunday Post and across the DC Thomson portfolio to have owners who value journalism and its role in holding power to account and bringing some much-needed entertainment into the lives of readers. I strongly believe in the power of journalism, and I know the need for news sources you can trust is greater than ever. That is why, as well as bringing the fun, we will continue to lead the agenda in Scotland on news, harnessing some of the best writers in the country to protect the most vulnerable in society.”
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog