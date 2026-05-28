Travel journalist Simon Calder moves to Telegraph

Travel journalist Simon Calder is leaving The Independent after 32 years to join The Telegraph.
Calder will become travel correspondent at The Telegraph hosting new weekly podcast The Travel Expert, producing videos for social media, and leading The Telegraph’s travel newsletter which already has almost 200,000 subscribers.
He will start the new role on 1 June and the podcast promises “a combination of consumer travel advice, inspirational travel destinations, expert interviews and a discussion of world travel news”.
Calder has been The Independent‘s travel correspondent since 1994 and is well known for his regular appearances explaining travel stories on TV and radio.
Calder won the travel journalism prize at Press Gazette’s British Journalism Awards in 2022, with the judges praising him for being a “fantastic consumer champion”.
He was also named the top travel journalist in the UK by other travel journalists in a Press Gazette survey back in 2010.
Telegraph head of travel Ben Ross said: “It’s brilliant news that Simon has agreed to join Telegraph Travel as we expand what is already Britain’s leading travel section to include a weekly podcast.
“I know that his commitment and drive when it comes to giving readers the best advice and inspiration is unmatched. I am hugely excited about the possibilities his arrival now unlocks for our award-winning coverage.”
Calder said: “After decades on the road as a guidebook writer and travel correspondent, I’m thrilled that my next destination is The Telegraph.
“Exploring has never been more rewarding: travel is the industry of human happiness, bestowing benefits across the nation and the world. Yet never has it been more challenging, with a range of risks from geopolitics to climate change.
“I can’t wait to play my part in inspiring and informing the Telegraph audience, alongside outstanding travel writers and editors, led by Ben Ross.”
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