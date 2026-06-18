DMG Media becomes Daily Mail with Vere Harmsworth as exec chairman

Vere Harmsworth. Picture: DMG Media

DMGT has announced an organisational shake-up which sees its consumer news division, DMG Media, renamed Daily Mail.

The son of owner Lord Rothermere, Vere Harmsworth, has been promoted from chief commercial officer of DMG Media to executive chairman of Daily Mail.

Metro, previously part of DMG Media, will transfer over to Harmsworth Media (which also includes New Scientist and The I Paper).

Daily Mail comprises the Mail titles and their associated digital brands.

In a note to staff, Lord Rothermere said the changes were needed “to help our news brands achieve their growth ambitions”.

Daily Mail and Harmsworth Media will sit within Associated Newspapers Ltd, which has its own board chaired by Lord Rothermere.

The changes take place immediately.

Rothermere said: “The media sector is evolving at a rapid pace, and we want to remain at the forefront. We will continue to invest in industry-leading talent, technology and products so that we can serve our audiences wherever they consume news and entertainment.”

The latest changes follow a shake-up in 2024 which saw Mail Online editor Danny Groom promoted to publisher and chief executive of DMG Media. Previous CEO Rich Caccappolo became vice chairman of DMG Media.

Groom and Caccappolo will continue in their current roles at Daily Mail.

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