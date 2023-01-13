Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Media Mergers
January 13, 2023

The Business Magazine owner Black Ox buys Dorsetbiznews.co.uk

Black Ox is expanding out of its South East base into the South West.

By Bron Maher

dorset biz news black ox
From left to right: The Business Magazine managing editor Stephen Emerson, Black Ox chief executive Richard Thompson, Dorset Biz News Founder Andrew Diprose, Black Ox regional sales manager for south central and south coast Alan Lindstrom, group finance director at Branscombe Group (Black Ox parent company) Lenka Drablow, and Black Ox operations director Jo Whittle. Picture: Black Ox

Black Ox, the Camberley-based owner of The Business Magazine, has purchased Dorsetbiznews.co.uk.

The Dorset business site was founded in 2019 in Poole. Black Ox said it has “grown a loyal online readership and reputation thanks to its quality content and a fresh, upbeat and positive approach to everything business-related in Dorset”.

Richard Thompson, chief executive of Black Ox, said: “We have some exciting plans for the Biz News brand and will expand its presence across the UK, always keeping it local, always as a voice for business at the county level and with a commitment to quality content. Dorsetbiznews.co.uk perfectly complements our flagship title The Business Magazine, the champion of regional business for the last 30 years.”

It is the third acquisition made by Black Ox in the past 12 months, following its April purchase of video production house Sightline and May purchase of NK Media, which publishes Business & Innovation Magazine. The moves collectively represent an extension of reach from the South East-based Black Ox into the South West.

Dorsetbiznews.co.uk founder and editor Andrew Diprose will continue to helm the title until a new editor is recruited; interested candidates are invited to email Black Ox managing editor Stephen Emerson at stephen.emerson@black-ox.com.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Commenting on the acquisition, Diprose said: “Black Ox was our preferred acquirer, especially having seen the tremendous impact they have had after reinvigorating The Business Magazine since acquiring the title and their commitment to quality content. We are excited by their plans to grow the Biz News brand nationally as a local county news service over the coming months and years…

Content from our partners
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Bron Maher
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
Press Gazette
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
Dominic Ponsford

“It’s a very proud moment for my wife, son and I – all shareholders – to see an expanding media group of the calibre of Black Ox acquire our venture.”

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor