The Business Magazine owner Black Ox buys Dorsetbiznews.co.uk

From left to right: The Business Magazine managing editor Stephen Emerson, Black Ox chief executive Richard Thompson, Dorset Biz News Founder Andrew Diprose, Black Ox regional sales manager for south central and south coast Alan Lindstrom, group finance director at Branscombe Group (Black Ox parent company) Lenka Drablow, and Black Ox operations director Jo Whittle. Picture: Black Ox

Black Ox, the Camberley-based owner of The Business Magazine, has purchased Dorsetbiznews.co.uk.

The Dorset business site was founded in 2019 in Poole. Black Ox said it has “grown a loyal online readership and reputation thanks to its quality content and a fresh, upbeat and positive approach to everything business-related in Dorset”.

Richard Thompson, chief executive of Black Ox, said: “We have some exciting plans for the Biz News brand and will expand its presence across the UK, always keeping it local, always as a voice for business at the county level and with a commitment to quality content. Dorsetbiznews.co.uk perfectly complements our flagship title The Business Magazine, the champion of regional business for the last 30 years.”

It is the third acquisition made by Black Ox in the past 12 months, following its April purchase of video production house Sightline and May purchase of NK Media, which publishes Business & Innovation Magazine. The moves collectively represent an extension of reach from the South East-based Black Ox into the South West.

Dorsetbiznews.co.uk founder and editor Andrew Diprose will continue to helm the title until a new editor is recruited; interested candidates are invited to email Black Ox managing editor Stephen Emerson at stephen.emerson@black-ox.com.

Commenting on the acquisition, Diprose said: “Black Ox was our preferred acquirer, especially having seen the tremendous impact they have had after reinvigorating The Business Magazine since acquiring the title and their commitment to quality content. We are excited by their plans to grow the Biz News brand nationally as a local county news service over the coming months and years…

“It’s a very proud moment for my wife, son and I – all shareholders – to see an expanding media group of the calibre of Black Ox acquire our venture.”

