Business Post at ‘pivotal moment’ with new correspondents outside Ireland

From left: Business Post columnist Vincent Boland; editor Daniel McConnell; new Brussels correspondent Sarah Collins; new UK correspondent Dominic McGrath; chief executive Sarah Murphy; and deputy editor Aaron Rogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips, courtesy of Business Post

Ireland’s Business Post newspaper has created two new correspondent roles as part of an international expansion.

The full-time Brussels and UK correspondents, Sarah Collins and Dominic McGrath, join US correspondent Marion McKeone, who has been writing for the paper from across the Atlantic since 2016.

The Business Post employs 70 staff in total, with 37 in newsroom roles.

Business Post chief executive Sarah Murphy said: “We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of the Business Post, embarking on an exciting new chapter that expands our horizons beyond Irish borders.

“The establishment of our international media division, with the opening of offices in London and Brussels, and the enhancement of our operation on the ground in the US, signifies our commitment to delivering insightful, comprehensive coverage of business, economic, and political affairs on a global scale on a daily basis.

“This expansion is a testament to the trust and support of our subscribers, readers and partners, and a reflection of our dedication to excellence in business journalism.”

Business Post expansion broadens scope from Ireland

McGrath joins from PA Media, where he was a political correspondent. He previously worked for BBC News in Derry and edited Ireland’s University Times.

The publisher said his appointment in London “will significantly enhance the Business Post’s focus on business and trade relationships between these two islands, exploring the fortunes of Irish businesses operating in the UK and giving our readers our unique perspective on the forthcoming general election”.

Collins has been both a European and Brussels reporter for the Irish Independent and Evening Standard, and spent a period in the early 2010s as a spokesperson for the European Commission.

“Ireland’s role in an increasingly integrated Europe is changing and Sarah Collins in Brussels will report on and analyse the actions of the primary EU institutions and parliament, focusing in on legal and regulatory changes which impact Irish people, companies and public sector,” the publisher said.

In July Swedish publisher Bonnier took a minority stake in the Business Post Group as its first step into English-language media.

The Scandinavian company, which owns daily national papers Dagens Nyheter, Expressen and business title Dagens industri, told Press Gazette last year it intended to be “an active part in the transformation to digital” at the Business Post Group.

Bonnier’s chief executive said Business Post Group was generating about €22m (£19m) in revenue and has remained profitable since coming under new ownership, Kilcullen Kapital Partners, in 2018.

