Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Media Mergers
January 3, 2023

Readly lead shareholder rejects acquisition offer

Swedbank Robur, the asset manager which owns 8.8% of Readly, said Bonnier's offer was insufficient.

By Bron Maher

readly

The biggest shareholder in digital newspaper service Readly has said it will decline a bid from Swedish media business Bonnier Group, likely dooming the offer.

In December Bonnier offered 12 Swedish Krona (95p) per share for Readly, with the intention of spinning off the company’s non-Nordic operations, including in the UK, to Cafeyn, a French rival to Readly. The 12kr offer represented a 59% premium over Readly’s 7.4kr share price prior to the acquisition bid, according to Swedish financial newspaper Dagens Industri.

Swedbank Robur, the asset manager which owns 8.8% of Readly, said Bonnier’s offer was insufficient because “the offer does not reflect the company’s value potential”.

The bid requires 90% shareholder approval, which now looks impossible. Bengtssons Tidnings AB, a shareholder with 2.7% of the company, had already said the offer was too small.

Readly’s chief executive Mats Brandt said: “Until we know the outcome of the bid we will stay dedicated to creating maximum value for all our stakeholders. The transition to becoming a profitable company is proceeding according to plan.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

“As stated in our Q3 report, we have delivered six consecutive quarters of improved results. We are also proud of the continued relevance we can show, with regained growth pace in Germany and the UK, lowered churn across all markets and a strong pipeline of new content, new partners and new initiatives that we will share with the market in due course.”

Content from our partners
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Next challenge for publishers is restoring revenue back to print levels
Press Gazette
What is Keystone by Outbrain and how can it boost digital revenues for publishers?
What is Keystone by Outbrain and how can it boost digital revenues for publishers?
Lead Monitor
How newsroom automation empowers publishers to offer large-scale local business reporting
How newsroom automation empowers publishers to offer large-scale local business reporting
Lead Monitor

[Read more: Digital magazine and newspaper app Readly eyes ‘sustainable growth’ as it adds podcasts to mix]

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor