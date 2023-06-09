Rodney Edwards appointed editor of Impartial Reporter

Rodney Edwards has been named as the editor of Northern Ireland-based Newsquest weekly The Impartial Reporter.

Edwards will take up his new post for the title on 1 August as it approaches its 200th birthday.

Edwards, whose long-running investigation into historic child sex abuse in County Fermanagh was shortlisted for a British Journalism Awards in 2019, returns to Fermanagh after three years with Ireland’s Sunday Independent.

He said: “Twenty years ago, at the age of 16, I wrote my first article for The Impartial Reporter. Little did I know that it was just the beginning of an incredible journey.

Related

“Getting to be part of this fine newspaper and the Fermanagh community for over a decade as a member of staff was an absolute thrill. Now, to return as editor, is the privilege of my life.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“I want to express my gratitude to Mark Conway, the outgoing editor, for his exceptional leadership during challenging times. I wish him all the best for the future.

“I am committed to upholding the values of The Impartial Reporter and will, in time, set out my plans for this new era. I am pleased that David Ward and Callum Baird at Newsquest are also committed to helping me make that vision a reality.

“In these turbulent times, the significance of strong, fearless journalism and holding those in power accountable has never been greater.

“I look forward to working with colleagues in trying to make a difference every week – something The Impartial Reporter has been doing for almost 200 years in Fermanagh, south Tyrone and the border region.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog