Rodney Edwards appointed editor of Impartial Reporter

Rodney Edwards has been named as the editor of Northern Ireland-based Newsquest weekly The Impartial Reporter.
Edwards will take up his new post for the title on 1 August as it approaches its 200th birthday.
Edwards, whose long-running investigation into historic child sex abuse in County Fermanagh was shortlisted for a British Journalism Awards in 2019, returns to Fermanagh after three years with Ireland’s Sunday Independent.
He said: “Twenty years ago, at the age of 16, I wrote my first article for The Impartial Reporter. Little did I know that it was just the beginning of an incredible journey.
“Getting to be part of this fine newspaper and the Fermanagh community for over a decade as a member of staff was an absolute thrill. Now, to return as editor, is the privilege of my life.
“I want to express my gratitude to Mark Conway, the outgoing editor, for his exceptional leadership during challenging times. I wish him all the best for the future.
“I am committed to upholding the values of The Impartial Reporter and will, in time, set out my plans for this new era. I am pleased that David Ward and Callum Baird at Newsquest are also committed to helping me make that vision a reality.
“In these turbulent times, the significance of strong, fearless journalism and holding those in power accountable has never been greater.
“I look forward to working with colleagues in trying to make a difference every week – something The Impartial Reporter has been doing for almost 200 years in Fermanagh, south Tyrone and the border region.
“I can’t wait to get started.”
