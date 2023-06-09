View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Publishers
  2. Regional Newspapers
June 9, 2023

Rodney Edwards appointed editor of Impartial Reporter

Award-winning reporter returns to weekly where he began career.

By Dominic Ponsford

Rodney

Rodney Edwards has been named as the editor of Northern Ireland-based Newsquest weekly The Impartial Reporter.

Edwards will take up his new post for the title on 1 August as it approaches its 200th birthday.

Edwards, whose long-running investigation into historic child sex abuse in County Fermanagh was shortlisted for a British Journalism Awards in 2019, returns to Fermanagh after three years with Ireland’s Sunday Independent.

He said: “Twenty years ago, at the age of 16, I wrote my first article for The Impartial Reporter. Little did I know that it was just the beginning of an incredible journey.

“Getting to be part of this fine newspaper and the Fermanagh community for over a decade as a member of staff was an absolute thrill. Now, to return as editor, is the privilege of my life.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

“I want to express my gratitude to Mark Conway, the outgoing editor, for his exceptional leadership during challenging times. I wish him all the best for the future.

“I am committed to upholding the values of The Impartial Reporter and will, in time, set out my plans for this new era. I am pleased that David Ward and Callum Baird at Newsquest are also committed to helping me make that vision a reality.

Content from our partners
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
News Xchange 2023: Reporting from the frontlines of news
Mark Rowland
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Tech platform aims to quadruple publisher revenue in tough economic climate
Press Gazette
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views
Press Gazette

“In these turbulent times, the significance of strong, fearless journalism and holding those in power accountable has never been greater.

“I look forward to working with colleagues in trying to make a difference every week – something The Impartial Reporter has been doing for almost 200 years in Fermanagh, south Tyrone and the border region.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor