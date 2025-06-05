Press Gazette tops ranking of websites covering media industry news

Press Gazette has lengthened its lead as the most popular website in the world providing media industry news from a publisher standpoint.
Data from Similarweb shows Press Gazette is broadly flat year on year traffic-wise since last year’s ranking of websites for news about the publishing industry. Digiday has dropped down the ranking from second place to third with 279,000 visits per month.
The ranking below only looks at publishers mainly covering the business of news and the editorial side of publishing (rather than titles that focus on the world of advertising like Adweek and Campaign). It also does not include campaigning/advocacy groups, membership organisations, training bodies or fact-checkers.
Press Gazette also has a daily audience of around 22,000 active newsletter subscribers. According to Substack data, Press Gazette’s daily newsletter had 370,000 views in May 2025.
Press Gazette has been covering the business of news since 1965 and is mainly funded through its portfolio of events, including: The Future of Media Technology Conference and Awards, the British Journalism Awards and its series of Media Trends round-table events in London and New York.
In May 2025 Press Gazette began charging for access to premium content. Press Gazette continues to publish daily free content and its newsletter and podcast remain free.
Press Gazette’s most-read stories are consistently its monthly traffic rankings:
- 50 biggest English language news websites in the world
- 50 biggest news websites in the UK
- 50 biggest news websites in the US
Press Gazette’s biggest news story of the year so far in terms of traffic has been our investigation into fake online commenters who have been widely quoted in UK and US media, including Barbara Santini – one of the most widely quoted psychologists in the UK who does not appear to exist.
Research methodology for biggest media news websites ranking
Similarweb generates its traffic data by applying machine learning and modelling to the statistically representative datasets that the company collects. Datasets are based on direct measurement (i.e. websites and apps that choose to share first-party analytics with Similarweb), contributory networks that aggregate device data, partnerships and public data extraction from websites and apps.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog