Media events for 2024 from Press Gazette and our partners

Press Gazette is hosting more events for media leaders than ever before in 2024 as it showcases excellence in the world of journalism and connects publishers with recommended commercial partners.

All Press Gazette’s events are organised with one mission in mind: to help quality journalism thrive in the digital age by helping publishers find new ways to make it profitable.

Press Gazette’s own events for 2024 are as follows:

Media 100 networking club

Several times a year Press Gazette gathers a group of around 50 senior executives to hear an off-the-record discussion with someone who is driving change in the world of media. Previous special guests for these events have been Bauer CEO Chris Duncan, former Twitter VP Bruce Daisley, former Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne, Bloomberg CEO M Scott Havens, Guardian Media Group CEO Anna Bateson, Sky News executive chairman David Rhodes, Telegraph CEO Nick Hugh and Hearst UK CEO Katie Vanneck-Smith.

The first Press Gazette Media 100 breakfast of 2024 is at Searcys, The Gherkin, on 14 March from 8am with Independent Digital News and Media CEO Christian Broughton (this event is currently fully booked). Future Media 100 breakfasts are planned for May and October. Sponsors include Marfeel, Limio and NLA Media Access.

Future of Media Trends (spring and autumn events)

These unique conferences offer a mixture of curated keynotes and panel discussions and an organised collective brainstorming session. Around 80 delegates drawn from senior leadership roles in media companies are given the opportunity to share expertise and compare challenges via a series of moderated roundtables. Topics under discussion include: paywalls and subscriptions, tackling the advertising addressability crisis, content technology, AI in the newsroom and new revenue strategies.

In November 2023 our Future of Media Trends keynote speaker was Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker.

The next Future of Media Trends conference features a panel discussion involving chief revenue officers Piers North of Reach, Kate Barry of Mumsnet and Cath Waller of Immediate Media.

The Future of Media Trends spring publisher roundtable event is on 17 April from 8am to 2pm at South Place Hotel, Moorgate, London

This event also provides an opportunity to find how recommended partners are helping publishers to address these challenges. It is sponsored by FT Strategies, Dow Jones, Stibo DX, Lineup Systems, Ex.co and Opti Digital.

Our Future of Media Trends autumn publisher roundtable event is on 17 October from 8am to 2pm again at South Place Hotel, Moorgate, London.

Future of Media Technology Conference

This all-day event at the Hilton Bankside in London on 12 September features a series of keynote speeches, fireside chats and panel discussions shedding light on the latest ways publishers are making money out of quality journalism in the digital age. Last year’s event attracted around 500 delegates throughout the day to network, hear publisher success stories and meet a variety of trusted technology partners.

Read in-depth reports from the last two years of this conference here.

Watch the video highlights from last year’s conference below.

Future of Media Awards

Now in their third year, these are the awards for the best digital journalism products. Held directly after the Future of Media Technology conference on 12 September, these awards are free to enter. This year’s categories are expected to be as follows:

Advertising technology

Reader Revenue Strategy

App of the Year

Podcast of the Year (national media)

Podcast of the Year (specialist/regional)

Newsletter of the Year (national media)

Newsletter of the Year (specialist/regional)

Online Video (national media)

Digital Storytelling (national media)

Digital Storytelling (specialist/regional)

Online Video (specialist/regional)

Live Journalism

Website of the Year (national media)

Website of the Year (specialist/B2B)

Website of the Year (regional/local).

Press Gazette Media Strategy Network USA

Our second New York event is again a mixture of confidential moderated roundtable discussions involving every delegate, and keynote speeches and panels. It is being held on 21 November.

Our first Media Strategy Network USA Event was held at 601 Lexington Avenue in New York City on 15 November and featured contributions from: Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour, Christine Cook (chief revenue officer Bloomberg Media), Pamela Drucker Mann (global chief revenue officer Conde Nast), Alex MacCallum (chief revenue officer Washington Post), Lisa Howard (chief revenue officer Hearst Magazines), Shachar Orren (co-founder EX.CO), Jennie Baird (EVP digital news and streaming, BBC), Wendy Brundige (SVP CNN digital worldwide) and Ariscielle Novicio (head of technology, New York Post).

British Journalism Awards

Since launching in 2012, the British Journalism Awards has become the premier UK journalism prize event. Last year it attracted more than 800 entries and some 500 guests came to the awards dinner in London. On 12 December the winners will again be revealed at a gala dinner held at the Hilton Bankside in London.

The British Journalism Awards attracts entries from every major news provider in the UK including all the main national newspapers and broadcasters. Entries are considered by some 80 independent judges. See all Press Gazette reports about the British Journalism Awards here. Categories, entry information and judges are all available on the British Journalism Awards website.

Press Gazette events calendar for 2024

Here is a round-up of Press Gazette’s publisher events for 2024.

14 March: Media 100 Breakfast with Christian Broughton of The Independent (fully booked)

17 April: Future of Media Trends spring publisher roundtables, South Place Hotel in London

May: Media 100 Breakfast

12 September (daytime): Future of Media Technology Conference

12 September (evening): Future of Media Awards

October: Media 100 Breakfast

17 October: Future of Media Trends autumn publisher roundtables, South Place Hotel in London

21 November: Media Strategy Network USA (New York)

12 December: British Journalism Awards.

Recommended news industry events for 2024 from Press Gazette’s partners

Press Gazette is collaborating with Beeler.Tech, the Association of Online Publishers, the PPA, WAN-IFRA and Mx3 as a media partner this year. We are supporting the following events:

How to get involved with Press Gazette events

If you are interested in becoming a speaker or a delegate at a Press Gazette event, please email our events manager for more information: donna.galbraith@ns-mediagroup.com

To find out how you can feature as a commercial partner at a Press Gazette event, email: richard.jamieson@pressgazette.co.uk

