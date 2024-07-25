Future of Media Technology Conference line-up for 2024

Press Gazette’s flagship Future of Media Technology conference returns on 12 September offering media leaders an essential briefing on how to tackle the disruptive themes shaping our world.
The conference features sessions on paywall strategies, newsroom transformation in the age of AI, whether to sue the tech giants or sign, how to build the perfect publishing tech stack and how to fix advertising on the open web.
Confirmed speakers include:
- DMG Media chief executive Rich Caccappolo
- Guardian chief supporter officer Liz Wynn
- Politico deputy editor in chief Kate Day
- News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore
- Harmsworth Media chair Nina Wright
- Reach plc chief digital publisher David Higgerson
- Global head of SEO Steve Wilson-Beales
- Former head of news partnerships at Google Madhav Chinnappa
- Head of technology at Haymarket Media Group Payal Sood
- Times head of digital Edward Roussel
- Mail Digital Publishing product director Simon Regan-Edwards
- Telegraph chief commercial officer Karen Eccles
Publishers showcasing their success stories include: the Racing Post, LBC and the Financial Times.
The day will also give publishers the opportunity to meet many of the world’s leading technology providers who support the news and media industry.
Joining us in the exhibition hall will be:
- Ancoris
- Atex
- Catch Metrics
- desk-Net
- Digital Manager.ai
- FT Strategies
- Flip-Pay
- Full Fat Things
- Glide
- InsurAds
- Limio
- Norkon
- Papermule
- Pugpig
- Q5
- Stibo DX
- And Stripe.
The conference takes place at the Hilton Bankside Hotel in London and tickets include networking breakfast, lunch and after-event drinks.
Combined tickets are available which include entrance to the Future of Media Awards being held at the same venue in the evening (see full list of finalists here).
Last year more than 500 attended the Future of Media Technology Conference and Awards (see Press Gazette reports from the day here).
Tickets for 2024 are as follows:
- Conference: £295 +VAT
- Conference plus awards dinner: £495 +VAT
- Conference tickets for service providers (rather than publishers): £2,495 +VAT.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog