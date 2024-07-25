View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Press Gazette Events
July 25, 2024

Future of Media Technology Conference line-up for 2024

Confirmed line-up so far for UK's biggest conference for news media leaders.

By Dominic Ponsford

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford is seen from afar, on stage in a large room full of people, interviewing Future chief executive Jon Steinberg at the start of the 2023 Future of Media Technology Conference. Among other topics, they spoke about how the publisher is using generative AI at the moment.
Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford interviews Future chief executive Jon Steinberg at the start of the 2023 Future of Media Technology Conference. Picture: ASV Photography Ltd for Press Gazette

Press Gazette’s flagship Future of Media Technology conference returns on 12 September offering media leaders an essential briefing on how to tackle the disruptive themes shaping our world.

The conference features sessions on paywall strategies, newsroom transformation in the age of AI, whether to sue the tech giants or sign, how to build the perfect publishing tech stack and how to fix advertising on the open web.

Confirmed speakers include:

  • DMG Media chief executive Rich Caccappolo
  • Guardian chief supporter officer Liz Wynn
  • Politico deputy editor in chief Kate Day
  • News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore
  • Harmsworth Media chair Nina Wright
  • Reach plc chief digital publisher David Higgerson
  • Global head of SEO Steve Wilson-Beales
  • Former head of news partnerships at Google Madhav Chinnappa
  • Head of technology at Haymarket Media Group Payal Sood
  • Times head of digital Edward Roussel
  • Mail Digital Publishing product director Simon Regan-Edwards
  • Telegraph chief commercial officer Karen Eccles

Publishers showcasing their success stories include: the Racing Post, LBC and the Financial Times.

The day will also give publishers the opportunity to meet many of the world’s leading technology providers who support the news and media industry.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Joining us in the exhibition hall will be:

Content from our partners
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh
<a></a>Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Kirstie McDermott
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here's how to fix them
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here’s how to fix them
Dominic Ponsford
  • Ancoris
  • Atex
  • Catch Metrics
  • desk-Net
  • Digital Manager.ai
  • FT Strategies
  • Flip-Pay
  • Full Fat Things
  • Glide
  • InsurAds
  • Limio
  • Norkon
  • Papermule
  • Pugpig
  • Q5
  • Stibo DX
  • And Stripe.

The conference takes place at the Hilton Bankside Hotel in London and tickets include networking breakfast, lunch and after-event drinks.

Combined tickets are available which include entrance to the Future of Media Awards being held at the same venue in the evening (see full list of finalists here).

Last year more than 500 attended the Future of Media Technology Conference and Awards (see Press Gazette reports from the day here).

Tickets for 2024 are as follows:

  • Conference: £295 +VAT
  • Conference plus awards dinner: £495 +VAT
  • Conference tickets for service providers (rather than publishers): £2,495 +VAT.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor