Future of Media Technology Conference line-up for 2024

Press Gazette’s flagship Future of Media Technology conference returns on 12 September offering media leaders an essential briefing on how to tackle the disruptive themes shaping our world.

The conference features sessions on paywall strategies, newsroom transformation in the age of AI, whether to sue the tech giants or sign, how to build the perfect publishing tech stack and how to fix advertising on the open web.

Confirmed speakers include:

DMG Media chief executive Rich Caccappolo

Guardian chief supporter officer Liz Wynn

Politico deputy editor in chief Kate Day

News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore

Harmsworth Media chair Nina Wright

Reach plc chief digital publisher David Higgerson

Global head of SEO Steve Wilson-Beales

Former head of news partnerships at Google Madhav Chinnappa

Head of technology at Haymarket Media Group Payal Sood

Times head of digital Edward Roussel

Mail Digital Publishing product director Simon Regan-Edwards

Telegraph chief commercial officer Karen Eccles

Publishers showcasing their success stories include: the Racing Post, LBC and the Financial Times.

The day will also give publishers the opportunity to meet many of the world’s leading technology providers who support the news and media industry.

Joining us in the exhibition hall will be:

Ancoris

Atex

Catch Metrics

desk-Net

Digital Manager.ai

FT Strategies

Flip-Pay

Full Fat Things

Glide

InsurAds

Limio

Norkon

Papermule

Pugpig

Q5

Stibo DX

And Stripe.

The conference takes place at the Hilton Bankside Hotel in London and tickets include networking breakfast, lunch and after-event drinks.

Combined tickets are available which include entrance to the Future of Media Awards being held at the same venue in the evening (see full list of finalists here).

Last year more than 500 attended the Future of Media Technology Conference and Awards (see Press Gazette reports from the day here).

Tickets for 2024 are as follows:

Conference: £295 +VAT

Conference plus awards dinner: £495 +VAT

Conference tickets for service providers (rather than publishers): £2,495 +VAT.

