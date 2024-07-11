Future of Media Awards shortlist 2024: ‘Lighting the way to sustainable future for journalism’

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford at the Future of Media Awards 2023. Picture: ASV Photography for Press Gazette

Press Gazette is proud to announce the shortlist for the Future of Media Awards 2024.

These awards recognise excellence in digital news media across the UK and worldwide.

Categories include website and app of the year, digital storytelling, reader revenue strategy, advertising technology, newsletters and podcasts.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Thursday 12 September at London’s Hilton Bankside, with a new seated format including a three-course meal and entertainment.

The ceremony will follow the Future of Media Technology Conference being held in the same venue.

Unlike the British Journalism Awards (for which entries are now open), the Future of Media Awards recognise journalism from around the world and look at the best digital products in news media, not just the journalism. The judges were looking for technical excellence, evidence of audience and commercial success and editorial brilliance.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “These awards are special because they are free to enter and are judged by an unrivalled panel of industry experts. Over the last three weeks the 33 judges have worked tirelessly to ensure the entries were properly scrutinised.

“Over two days of in-person discussions, the judges kicked the tyres of all the entries and debated their merits in order to ensure we arrived at fair shortlists.

“The finalists provide a snapshot of publishers who are lighting the way to a sustainable future for quality journalism in the digital age.”

Tickets for the conference and awards together cost £495+VAT or individual awards tickets cost £200+VAT. Finalists will be contacted with a discount offer.

Future of Media Awards 2024 shortlist

Reach – Mantis: “Mantis’ suite of AI-powered solutions is designed to empower all publishers to create resilient revenue streams that can withstand the volatility of digital media trends and ensure a sustainable future for quality journalism. Central to Mantis is the Recommender system, a contextual tool to enhance user engagement and create commercial opportunities by intelligently surfacing other recommended and relevant content. Mantis Recommender is a publisher-first solution that prioritises keeping users within the publisher’s ecosystem. It drives a CTR of around 10%, boosting engagement and increasing page views for journalism. As well as unlocking approximately 30% more brand-safe inventory for Reach, Mantis has boosted advertising performance, increasing CTRs by 26.5% on average across all industry sectors compared to open marketplace and audience targeting strategies.”

The Telegraph – Clarity: “A slick new solution, reimagined to set the standard for commercial content reporting, providing clients, plus agency planners and buyers with: absolute campaign transparency when it has never been more vital, a time-saving tool, when resources have never been thinner, and comprehensive campaign effectiveness insights, available 24/7 through an intuitive self-serve web app.”

The Telegraph – Compass: “A new revenue stream and research agency for the industry. Its USP: access to the same first-party insights, expertise and tools used by the newsroom. Its mission: to help businesses grow by identifying new opportunities and competitive advantage. Its offering: researched actionable insights, quantified problem solving and ready to publish thought leadership.”

FT Edit

Hampshire Chronicle

The Telegraph

Digital Storytelling (National)

EBU Investigative Journalism Network: Russification in Occupied Ukraine

Financial Times: How AI is decoding the animal kingdom

Financial Times: How China is tearing down Islam

The National: The war on education

Sky News: Secrets of the Tunnels: Al-Shifa

The Times: Every scary thing Meta knows about me — and you

Digital Storytelling (Specialist/Regional)

Carbon Brief: Inside Habitable

The Courier and Press and Journal data journalism team: Tracking the High Street

The Herald: The New Highland Clearances

JRNY Travel Magazine: Digital narratives

Reach data unit: Automated coverage of the cost of living crisis

Live Journalism

The Athletic: Live blogs

Bloomberg: Markets Today Live Blog

The Courier: Live coverage of the Aberfeldy shooting

Financial Times: Yevgeny Prigozhin leads Wagner march on Moscow

Sky News: Money blog

The Telegraph: News live blogs

Newsletter (National/International)

The Conversation UK: Something Good

The Economist: The War Room

Financial Times: Inside Politics

Politico: London Playbook

The Spectator: Evening Blend

Tortoise: Daily Sensemaker

Which?: Weekly Scoop

Newsletter (Specialist/Regional)

Cheapskate London: Cheapskate London

KentOnline: The Briefing

Positive News: The Positive Newsletter

Racing Post: The Front Runner

Tes: Tes Daily

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism: Uncovered

WalesOnline: Inside Welsh Rugby

Online Video (National)

Channel 4/Postcard Productions: The Secret World of Fight Clubs

The Economist: Hoax school shootings: inside America’s epidemic

Express: Investigating Albania’s drug farm influencers

Financial Times: Eksom: how corruption and crime turned the lights off in South Africa

Interesting Engineering: Interesting Engineering

Sky News: Sky News Digital Team

The Telegraph: Kidnappings and ghost towns on China’s Belt and Road: 10 years of Xi Jinping’s masterplan

The Times: Investigations

Online Video (Specialist/Regional)

The National: On patrol with UN peacekeepers on the Lebanon-Israel border

New Lines Magazine: Catfishing a Killer: How A Fake Account Exposed One of Syria’s Worst Massacres

The Yorkshire Post/Nova Studios: Meet The Makers

Podcast (National)

Financial Times: Hot Money

iHeart Podcasts and Kaleidoscope: Afghan Star

Politico: Westminster Insider

Sky News: Patient 11

The Times and The Sunday Times: The Story

Tortoise Media: The Slow Newscast

Wondery: The Competition

Podcast (Specialist/Regional)

Radio Kingston: Abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast

BFBS Radio: Sitrep

Bristol Cable: Cable Audio

Country of Dust: Country of Dust

Premier Christianity: Soul Survivors

The Repair Lab: Crosswinds

Bristol Cable – 23/24 membership drive: Its “biggest membership drive yet with an aim of increasing membership revenue by 50% (£58,000) within 12 months… It has so far raised annual membership revenue by around £35,000 by gaining 342 new members, 12 Patrons, and securing almost 500 contribution increases from existing members.”

The Economist – Economist Podcasts+: “With its podcast audience doubling in the past three years, audio has proven to be an important way to bring Economist journalism to new and diverse audiences. The subscription service was born out of its belief that its podcasts should follow the same business model used across its digital and print editions. EP+ allows it to provide high-quality journalism to its worldwide subscribers at a fair price.”

Financial Times – Consumer Revenue Group: “Amidst challenges such as price sensitivity, AI advancements, and intense competition, the FT’s strategies have not only thrived but set new standards in reader engagement and revenue generation.”

Kyiv Independent – memberships and donations: “2023-2024 strategy that allowed it to grow, increase reader revenue by more than 30% in one year, and improve its relationship with its readers.”

VK Media – Article Horn: “Imagine an ingenious predictive alert system that serves as a compass, guiding the VK team through the wavy waters of Google traffic to optimise content and revenue strategy. The Article Horn, with its analytical prowess, enabled VK to tactically switch gears between boosting advertising revenue and improving paywall conversions.”

The BV Magazine

KentOnline

SoGlos

Carbon Brief

Chemical Watch News & Insight

Racing Post

The Stack

Tes

The Athletic

DeSmog

Financial Times

Metro

Politico

Sky News

The Telegraph

Thank you to the 2024 Future of Media Awards judges

The Future of Media Awards judges for 2024 are as follows:

James Rosewell – Co-founder of Movement for an Open Web and 51 Degrees

Dominic Young – CEO of Axate

Chris Stone – New Statesman head of audio

Lovejit Dhaliwal – podcast host and producer

Robert Marr – CEO of Metropolis Group

Alan Hunter – Co-founder of HBM Advisory

Alan Renwick – Strategy director at National World plc.

Caroline Fenner – Former commercial director of Buzzfeed and head of commercial at Future plc.

Charlotte Tobitt – Press Gazette UK editor

Chris Waiting – Chief executive of The Conversation UK

Chris Walker – Managing director of Be The Best communications

Claire Wilde – Data producer at Channel 4 News

Glyn Mottershead – Senior lecturer in data journalism at City University

Ian Carter – Chief operating officer Iliffe Media

James Morris – Pathway director of the MA, Interactive Journalism at City University

Jim Edwards – Former editor in chief for news at Business Insider

Luba Kassova – Co-founder and director of the international audience strategy consultancy AKAS

Madhav Chinnappa – Senior executive consultant who has worked at the intersection of news, technology, AI and sustainability globally for more than two decades

Martin Ashplant – CEO of ERP Today

Martin Winter – Director of SWNS Media Group

Paul Hood – Digital Development Director at The Sun

Sandy Warr – Podcasting lecturer

Sarah Ebner Senior – Head of newsletters at the FT

Sarah Marshall – Vice president audience strategy for Conde Nast

Serena Kutchinsky – Assistant editor for premium content at Sky News

Simon Regan Edwards – Product director at DMG Media

Gavin Allen – Digital journalism lecturer at Cardiff University, formerly associate editor Daily Mirror

Alison Phillips – Former editor in chief of the Mirror

Adam Tinworth – Consultant and trainer in audience engagement, including SEO, social media and content strategy.

