Future of Media Awards 2024: FT, Telegraph and Sky News are big winners

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford introducing the Future of Media Awards 2024. Picture: ASV Photography

The Financial Times was the big winner at the Future of Media Awards 2024, taking home four trophies.

The FT won recognition for its reader revenue strategy, its website, its digital storytelling and the Inside Politics newsletter (the latter for the second year running). The FT was also highly commended for online video.

The FT’s count was followed by The Telegraph and Sky News which each won two awards – The Telegraph for its adtech tool Clarity and its app, and Sky News for its money live blog and its podcast Patient 11.

Also winning for the second year in a row was the Times investigations team in the online video category.

Related

The winners of Press Gazette’s third Future of Media Awards were presented at the London Hilton Bankside on Thursday alongside a sit-down dinner for the first time. The ceremony followed the Future of Media Technology Conference held during the day.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The Future of Media Awards, which are free to enter, recognise excellence in digital news media and publishing.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “We launched this event to showcase the journalism products and innovations which are lighting the way to a sustainable future for our industry.”

The winners were chosen by a panel of 30 judges who carried out their own assessments before taking part in two days of in-person discussions.

For the website of the year categories, the judges were looking for sites which have great content, are well designed, are easy to use, are strong technically and commercially sustainable. As well as the FT, Bluebean Publishing’s The BV Magazine was recognised in the local/regional category and Carbon Brief won the specialist category.

Other winners included The Times and Yorkshire Post in the online video categories, the Racing Post for its The Front Runner newsletter, and The Courier and Press and Journal data team for digital storytelling.

Entries were open to publishers from the UK and worldwide. From outside the UK, Armenia-based podcast Country of Dust was a winner and US-based The Athletic was highly commended for its live-blogging.

You can revisit the entire shortlist here and see the list of winners and highly commended finalists below.

Future of Media Awards 2024 winners

WINNER: The Telegraph – Clarity

The judges said: “This is a tool which offers game-changing insights – it’s a credit to the team who developed and deployed it.”

WINNER: The Telegraph

The judges said: “This app is doing a remarkable job of putting a mobile-friendly interface on a huge amount of journalism.”

Telegraph app store promo

WINNER: Financial Times – How China is tearing down Islam

The judges said: “This was breathtakingly well researched and executed journalism. The digital storytelling was intrinsic to the story.”

A screenshot from the FT’s How China is tearing down Islam visual story

WINNER: The Courier and Press and Journal data journalism team – Tracking the High Street

The judges said: “This is an example of extraordinary data gathering and reporting filling in an important knowledge

gap and utilising visual tools to illustrate the extent of the problem and drive change.”

Courier website screenshot showing top of story about tracking empty and occupied units in Dundee city centre

WINNER: Sky News – Money blog

The judges said: “This is a great idea for the audience. Responds to readers’ questions by delivering the content they ask for, as well as real-time reporting. It is what interactive journalism should do.”

Screenshot of the Sky News money blog on Tuesday 10 September 2024

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Athletic – Live blogs

The judges said: “This feels like a premium product. Huge team of expertise, clean design, loads of graphics and great pictures.”

An Athletic match live blog

WINNER: Financial Times – Inside Politics

The judges said: “There are lots of political newsletters out there but this one stands out out thanks to its diversification – such as the pub quiz night it inspired – and, most importantly, the high number of subscribers paying for a premium standalone product.”

Screenshot of sample of Financial Times newsletter Inside Politics

WINNER: Racing Post – The Front Runner

The judges said: “This newsletter delivers so much more than the key information. It has a community feel and mines

a niche market with real humanity and personality.”

Logo for The Racing Post’s newsletter The Front Runner

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Tes – Tes Daily

The judges said: “A newsletter which services a clear niche creating a highly engaged audience. It is clean, well designed, concise.”

Tes Daily newsletter promo

WINNER: The Times – Investigations

The judges said: “They are breaking exclusive stories through high-quality investigative video journalism, with ingenious reporting which weaves together an engrossing story on a relevant topic complete with arresting graphics.”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Financial Times – Eksom: how corruption and crime turned the lights off in South Africa

The judges said: “An incredible story about nationwide corruption which had huge impact, delivering more than one million views on Youtube.”

WINNER: The Yorkshire Post/Nova Studios: Meet The Makers

The judges said: “These were beautifully shot videos which were a delightful way to showcase fascinating local businesses. Exceptionally well produced.”

WINNER: Sky News – Patient 11

The judges said: “Production of this podcast was excellent with lots of texture, nice sound design and interviews all contributing to an intriguing story which draws the listener in. It also appeared to have a real-world impact on government thinking.”

WINNER: Country of Dust

The judges said: “This was extremely well produced, scripted and told. An interesting and insightful podcast from a region we rarely hear about.”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Premier Christianity – Soul Survivors

The judges said: “This was deeply researched and well-scripted and produced, with excellent interviews and great use of archive to tell an important story.”

Premier Christianity Soul Survivors podcast

WINNER: Financial Times – Consumer Revenue Group

The judges said: “This was a perfect case study of how media companies should approach reader revenue strategies,

creating multidisciplinary teams that use tech, data and knowledge to launch new products, improve current ones, AB test, redefine goals, move fast and optimise results.”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bristol Cable – 23/24 membership drive

The judges said: “This is an example of how local news coverage should be done and monetised.”

📢 Important announcement from the Bristol Cable’s @ElizMizon…



We did it folks! The Cable has now raised around 105% of the membership income target we’ve been working towards for a year.



Thankyou Bristol 😍 pic.twitter.com/ebLDEMtduv — The Bristol Cable (@TheBristolCable) August 27, 2024

WINNER: Bluebean Publishing – The BV Magazine

“This site has a clear mission, serving a clearly defined rural audience, delivering news content effectively on multiple platforms and securing the support of local businesses.”

Top of The BV Magazine website

HIGHLY COMMENDED: So Publishing – SoGlos

The judges said: “This was a brilliant example of a sustainable model for local journalism.”

SoGlos promo image. Picture: So Publishing

WINNER: Carbon Brief

The judges said: “This site punches above its weight reporting on a hugely important niche. It produces agenda-setting data journalism amplifying their important stories.”

Carbon Brief homepage screenshot taken on 10 September 2024

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Racing Post

The judges said: “A hugely impressive website with data galore. It is also crisply designed and easy to navigate the site across desktop and mobile.”

Racing Post homepage screenshot taken on 10 September 2024

WINNER: Financial Times

The judges said: “This sets the bar for clear, modern yet classic news website design which is constantly pushing the boundaries of digital storytelling. A commercial success whilst never cluttering the reader experience.”

Financial Times homepage screenshot taken on 10 September 2024

Future of Media Awards 2024 judges

Thank you to the Future of Media Awards 2024 judges:

Gavin Allen, digital journalism lecturer at Cardiff University and former Daily Mirror associate editor

Pablo Altieri, media and technology advisor and founder of Diagonal Minds

Ian Carter, chief operating officer at Iliffe Media

Madhav Chinnappa, senior executive consultant

Sarah Ebner, executive editor and head of newsletters at Financial Times

Jim Edwards, executive editor at Fortune and former editor in chief for news at Business Insider

Paul Hood, digital development director at The Sun

Alan Hunter, co-founder of HBM Advisory

Luba Kassova, co-founder and director of the international audience strategy consultancy AKAS

Serena Kutchinsky, assistant editor for premium content at Sky News

Robert Marr, chief executive of Metropolis Group

Sarah Marshall, vice president audience strategy for Conde Nast

James Morris, pathway director, MA Digital and Social Journalism at City, University of London

Glyn Mottershead, senior lecturer in data journalism at City University

Alison Phillips, former editor in chief of the Mirror

Simon Regan-Edwards, product director at DMG Media

Alan Renwick, strategy director at National World plc

James Rosewell, co-founder of Movement for an Open Web and 51 Degrees

Adam Tinworth, consultant and trainer in audience engagement

Sandy Warr, senior lecturer and head of podcasting at City University

Chris Waiting, chief executive of The Conversation UK

Claire Wilde, data producer at Channel 4 News

Martin Winter, director of SWNS Media Group

And Dominic Ponsford and Charlotte Tobitt from Press Gazette

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog