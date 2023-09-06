Future of Media Awards 2023 winners: Best digital journalism products of past year revealed

The Financial Times was the big winner of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Awards 2023, which celebrated the best in digital journalism products and publishing innovation of the past year.

The national newsbrand won in four categories: newsletter, podcast, digital storytelling and news media app.

Other winners of the 2023 awards included: The Telegraph, Insider, Reach, The Times, the Kyiv Independent, and a joint Sky News and Tortoise Media project.

Presenting the event Press Gazette editor in chief Dominic Ponsford said the awards “celebrate publishers that are successfully experimenting with new technology to grow their audience, who have produced astonishing interactive storytelling, wowed new audiences with beautiful video, carved out a sustainable future by winning new subscribers and delighted our eardrums with perfectly produced podcasts”.

The winners were announced at the second annual Future of Media Awards ceremony, held on Wednesday evening at London’s Hilton Bankside hotel following the day-long Future of Media Technology Conference.

Twenty independent judges examined hundreds of entries, which came from a cross-section of UK and global digital media.

As well as the content itself, their judging criteria included looking at design, usability, and evidence of commercial and audience success.

The work was divided into ten categories: best news/current affairs website, specialist/B2B website, news media app, digital storytelling, podcast, newsletter, online video, data journalism, innovation, and audience growth.

The Financial Times’ Inside Politics newsletter, Hot Money podcast, curated, cut-price FT Edit app, and the title’s visual investigation into oil smuggling into North Korea all won awards.

The FT’s website was also highly commended in the news/current affairs website category, but The Telegraph took the prize for news and current affairs website of the year soon after reaching one million subscriptions. Meanwhile Insider‘s venture capital and start ups team was recognised as the best specialist/B2B website of the year.

Also receiving recognition was the Westminster Accounts project created collaboratively by Sky News and Tortoise Media in the data journalism category, Reach‘s innovative Whatsapp communities launch, and The Times‘ British Gas investigation for online video.

The major non-UK winner of the night was the Kyiv Independent, recognised for its massive audience growth after stepping up to the challenge of providing trusted news about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Future of Media Awards 2023 winners

WINNER: Reach – WhatsApp Communities

The judges said: “This publisher is leading the way building new communities in previously closed networks delivering significant amounts of traffic back to its own sites.”

Mirror Football Whatsapp community promo pic. Picture: Reach

WINNER: The Times – British Gas breaking into the homes of the vulnerable

The judges said: “This was top-flight video-first journalism that drove real world changes and had an immediate impact.”

Online video winner: British Gas investigation by The Times

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Simon Parker – The Times and Sunday Times

The judges said: “This is travel videography which was personal, engaging, adventurous and beautiful.”

Simon Parker’s Moroccan adventure weekend for The Times and Sunday Times

Data Journalism

WINNER: Sky News and Tortoise Media – Westminster Accounts

The judges said: “This was one of the seminal digital journalism stories of the last year which has had a massive impact and been widely followed up. It is impressively visualised and has prompted debate in the House of Commons.”

Sky News and Tortoise Media – Westminster Accounts

WINNER: Financial Times – Inside Politics

The judges said: “This publisher has clearly invested in newsletters and does them well. This is a really sharp newsletter which has already become a must-read. An impressive achievement.”

Inside Politics subscribe page on FT.com. Picture: FT screenshot

WINNER: Kyiv Independent

The judges said: “This is an inspiring example of what courageous and motivated journalists can achieve when faced with a uniquely challenging situation. They’ve successfully launched an independent journalism brand and not just survived but built a global audience and established a sustainable business.”

Kyiv Independent homepage on 5 September 2023

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Sun

The judges said: “The Sun’s achievement in breaking into the US market is impressive and based on solid journalism expertly tailored for the new target audience.”

Digital Storytelling

WINNER: Financial Times - Inside North Korea's oil smuggling: triads, ghost ships and underground banks

The judges said: “This was digital-first storytelling at its best using video, photography, graphics, typography and data visualisation to bring an impressive body of evidence to life.”

Financial Times digital storytelling winner. Picture: FT screenshot

WINNER: Financial Times - Hot Money

The judges said: “This podcast told a story about sex and money in an intellectual way. An engaging, pacy and revelatory production.”

Financial Times' Hot Money podcast shown in Apple Podcasts

WINNER: FT Edit

The judges said: “This app is a great idea thoughtfully executed which is reaching news audiences, driving subscriptions and building awareness of this brand’s excellent journalism.”

FT Edit. Picture: FT

WINNER: Insider's Venture Capital and Startups team

The judges said: "This is a new site which has carved out an impressive niche providing readers with deeply-researched news they can use which they can’t find anywhere else. As a result it has already found a healthy base of subscribers and looks to be on a secure financial footing."

Insider's startups vertical. Picture: Insider screenshot

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Schools Week

The judges said: “This site is sleek, intuitive to use and technically brilliant - packed with clear analysis and punchy investigations.”

Schools Week homepage

WINNER: The Telegraph

The judges said: "This is a website and app which is impressively laid out by user needs, not newsroom priorities. It provides a fine digital platform for agenda-setting journalism which knows its audience and has helped the publisher reach more than one million subscribers, meaning its successful transition from the long print era to digital looks assured."

Telegraph homepage on 5 September 2023

HIGHLY COMMENDED: FT.com

The judges said: "This is a title which successfully marries product strategy and innovative digital storytelling with agenda-setting journalism."

FT homepage on 5 September 2023

Future of Media Awards 2023 judges

Thank you to the Future of Media Awards 2023 judges:

Dominic Ponsford, Aisha Majid and Charlotte Tobitt from Press Gazette

Glyn Mottershead, senior lecturer in data journalism at City University

Cecilia Campbell and Henning Johanneson from United Robots

Chris Walker from Be The Best Communications

Sandy Warr, head of podcasting at City University

Janet Kersnar, executive editor at The Business of Fashion

Jeremy Waters, editor in chief of What’s New in Publishing

Chris Stone, executive producer of The New Statesman

Adam Tinworth, consultant and lecturer

Alan Hunter, co-founder of HBM Advisory

Leon Hawthorne, broadcaster and media executive

Martin Ashplant, managing director of TEchPro at Future

Dominic Young, CEO Of Axate

James Morris, director of MA interactive journalism at City University

Denis Haman, CEO of Glide Publishing Platform

Serena Kutchinsky, assistant editor at Sky News

Jane Singer, professor of journalism innovation at City University

