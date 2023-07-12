View all newsletters
July 12, 2023

Best digital journalism and innovation revealed in Future of Media Awards 2023 shortlist

The awards celebrate the best in digital journalism and publishing innovation.

By Dominic Ponsford

Future of Media Awards shortlist 2013 revealed

Press Gazette has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Future of Media Awards.

These are the awards for the best in digital journalism and publishing innovation.

Unlike the British Journalism Awards (entries for which are open now) – the Future of Media Awards have an emphasis on the best digital products, rather than just the journalism. The judges were looking for technical excellence, evidence of audience and commercial success and editorial brilliance.

These awards were open to news publishers based anywhere in the world.

The winners will be announced at the Hilton Bankside Hotel in London on 6 September. Entrance to the day-long Future of Media Technology Conference and Future of Media Awards that evening is £345+VAT. Finalists will be contacted with details of a discounted ticket offer.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Future of Media Awards 2023 finalists

Audience Growth, sponsored by InsurAds Tech SA

Reach – Whatsapp Communities: “After months of research, building prototype systems and taking learnings from newsletter publishing Reach PLC has launched its first wave of WhatsApp Communities delivering news, sport, entertainment and one off events directly to thousands of people – no algorithm.”

Reach – Nationals Social Media Team: “Beyond Facebook and Twitter, Reach expanded its focus to YouTube and Snapchat, reaching new audiences and fostering nationwide conversations through original videos.”

The Sun: “Dramatically increased US audience, and transformed The Sun’s digital revenues. Total US Sun page views in 2022 up 196% with a monthly high of 345m.”

Kyiv Independent: “Its digital audience grew by 8148%, from 13,500 unique users in January 2022 to 1.1M unique users in May 2023. It has become an internationally recognised news brand and one of the main sources of trusted news on Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

The BV magazine: “Since its launch in 2020, The BV has successfully established itself as a respected digital publication representing the culture and lifestyle of rural Dorset. Through its efficient and profitable operations, continuous assessment and refinement, and a small but dedicated team, it has achieved significant growth and reader engagement.”

Metro.co.uk: “The Audience team that has grown off-platform revenue by 219% year-on-year, doubled North American audiences and ensured website readers stayed engaged (with 7% growth in recirculation and 29% increase in average session duration).”

Data Journalism

Sky News: Westminster Accounts

Anti-Corruption Data Collective: Investigations revealing French and German energy companies’ links to the Russian military supply chain

Bloomberg: Consumers Foot the Bill for Traders ‘Manipulating’ UK Power Market

Her Campus Media: Our Body Our Rights

British Medical AssociationThe Doctor Magazine: The other, lesser health service and Further than ever

The Sunday Times: The Crimes With No Charges

Digital Storytelling

Telegraph: The Lockdown Files investigation

The Times: Inside the mind of Donald Trump

Sky News: Ukraine’s Missing Children

Financial Times: Inside North Korea’s oil smuggling: triads, ghost ships and underground banks

Financial Times: Quantum computing could break the internet. This is how

Sky News: How Mariupol is becoming Russia’s New Model City in Ukraine

Innovation

Reach: Daily Star’s Lettuce v Liz Truss live stream: “Despite having no budget and less than 24 hours of planning, the team managed to create a captivating and highly engaging event that caught the attention of not only their audience but people around the world.”

Reach: Whatsapp Communities: “After months of research, building prototype systems and taking learnings from newsletter publishing Reach PLC has launched its first wave of WhatsApp Communities delivering news, sport, entertainment and one off events directly to thousands of people – no algorithm.”

SoPublishing: “SoCMS is a cutting-edge, custom-built platform featuring a seamless writing-subbing-publishing workflow and AI-powered content management automation responsible for efficiently freeing up 25 per cent of journalists’ working weeks over the past year, with no loss of accuracy allowing for more time for quality research, investigation and storytelling.”

Financial Times: FT Edit: “In its first year, FT Edit achieved around 140,000 downloads, a subscription conversion rate well above the benchmarks that Apple has for news apps, and consistently high engagement among its readers. For the readers, it has become a habit that helps them overcome doom scrolling and understand the news.”

PinkNews: “In the past year PinkNews launched over 20 new video shows, including flagship fashion show ‘Closet Critic.’ Snapchat channels gained more than 3 million new subscribers in the last year. A ‘Video Everywhere’ strategy has seen the production team channel the wealth of that vertical video expertise into more platforms.”

News and Current Affairs Website, sponsored by Quintype Technologies

The Telegraph

Insider

FT.com

PinkNews

Sky News Mobile

Bloomberg UK

News Media App

Stonebow Media – MyLocal (Lincolnshire)

Informed News

The Spectator App

FT Edit

PinkNews

Newsletter

Bristol Cable: The Bristol Round-Up

Reach: The Northern Agenda

The Spectator: Evening Blend

Financial Times: Inside Politics

Which: The Weekly Scoop

TES Daily

The Economist: Cover Story

Bloomberg: The Readout

Online Video

The Sunday Times: Simon Parker

Reach: Daily Star’s Lettuce versus Liz Truss

The Independent: The Body in the Woods

Bloomberg: The Deadly Side of TikTok Viral Challenges

The Economist: How China crushed Hong Kong

The Times: British Gas breaking into the homes of the vulnerable

Podcast

The Times and Sunday Times: Stories of Our Times

Daily Mail: The Trial of Lucy Letby

Whistledown Productions for BBC Radio 4: Please Protect Abraham

Financial Times: Hot Money

Tinkertown Provisions: My Inevitable Murder: A True-ish Crime Podcast

The Economist: The Prince

Specialist/B2B Journalism Website

Schools Week

Carbon Brief

Insider: Venture capital and startups team

Farmers Weekly

Financial Times: Due Diligence

New Scientist

Thank you to the Future of Media Awards judges:

  • Dominic Ponsford, Aisha Majid and Charlotte Tobitt from Press Gazette
  • Glyn Mottershead, senior lecturer in data journalism at City University
  • Cecilia Campbell and Henning Johanneson from United Robots
  • Chris Walker from Be The Best Communications
  • Sandy Warr, head of podcasting at City University
  • Janet Kersnar, executive editor at The Business of Fashion
  • Jeremy Waters, editor in chief of What’s New in Publishing
  • Chris Stone, executive producer of The New Statesman
  • Adam Tinworth, consultant and lecturer
  • Alan Hunter, co-founder of HBM Advisory
  • Leon Hawthorne, broadcaster and media executive
  • Martin Ashplant, managing director of TEchPro at Future
  • Dominic Young, CEO Of Axate
  • James Morris, director of MA interactive journalism at City University
  • Denis Haman, CEO of Glide Publishing Platform
  • Serena Kutchinsky, assistant editor at Sky News
  • Jane Singer, professor of journalism innovation at City University

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

