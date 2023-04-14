Future of Media Technology Conference 2023 in London: Early bird ticket offer now available

Cookie apocalypse panel at the Future of Media Technology Conference 2022. Picture: Press Gazette/ASV Photography

Press Gazette’s second Future of Media Technology Conference will take place on 6 September 2023 at London’s Hilton Hotel on Bankside.

For the second year running, the event will gather together 300 UK news media publishing leaders for an indispensable briefing on the latest disruptive themes impacting our industry.

Confirmed speakers so far include:

Claire Phipps – digital editor of The Guardian

Nic Newman – lead author of the Reuters Institute Digital News Report

Simon Farnsworth – chief technology officer of News UK

Dominic Carter – exective vice president and publisher of The Sun.

Topics under discussion this year will include:

ChatGPT and generative AI: How can publishers harness the new technology and ensure it is not ripping off their copyrighted material?

Podcasts and audio: What are the latest revenue and audience growth strategies?

The future of live blogging

In-depth briefing on the latest media trends and predictions

News avoidance and what publishers can do about it.

Tickets for the Future of Media Technology Conference, which include refreshments, lunch and evening networking drinks, are on sale now at the early bird rate of £225+VAT (a £120 saving).

The early bird discount closes on 21 April.

A further 15% discount is available for any organisation purchasing three or more tickets.

See all Press Gazette’s news reports from the 2022 Future of Media Technology Conference here.

Tickets for the conference also include entrance to the Future of Media Awards taking place at the same venue in the evening. These awards celebrate and recognise the best digital journalism products of the past year.

This year’s Future of Media Awards categories are:

News and Current Affairs Website

Specialist/B2B Journalism Website

Future of Media Innovation

News Media App

Online Video

Data Journalism

Newsletter

Audience Growth

Advertising Excellence

Digital Storytelling

The awards are open to all English-speaking media and are free to enter.

Entries are now open ahead of the 14 June deadline.

See last year’s Future of Media Awards winners.

