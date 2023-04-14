View all newsletters
April 14, 2023

Future of Media Technology Conference 2023 in London: Early bird ticket offer now available

Tickets for the ultimate conference for UK media leaders are on sale now.

By Dominic Ponsford

Future of Media Technology Conference 2022 panel
Cookie apocalypse panel at the Future of Media Technology Conference 2022. Picture: Press Gazette/ASV Photography

Press Gazette’s second Future of Media Technology Conference will take place on 6 September 2023 at London’s Hilton Hotel on Bankside.

For the second year running, the event will gather together 300 UK news media publishing leaders for an indispensable briefing on the latest disruptive themes impacting our industry.

Confirmed speakers so far include:

  • Claire Phipps – digital editor of The Guardian
  • Nic Newman – lead author of the Reuters Institute Digital News Report
  • Simon Farnsworth – chief technology officer of News UK
  • Dominic Carter – exective vice president and publisher of The Sun.

Topics under discussion this year will include:

  • ChatGPT and generative AI: How can publishers harness the new technology and ensure it is not ripping off their copyrighted material?
  • Podcasts and audio: What are the latest revenue and audience growth strategies?
  • The future of live blogging
  • In-depth briefing on the latest media trends and predictions
  • News avoidance and what publishers can do about it.

Tickets for the Future of Media Technology Conference, which include refreshments, lunch and evening networking drinks, are on sale now at the early bird rate of £225+VAT (a £120 saving).

The early bird discount closes on 21 April.

A further 15% discount is available for any organisation purchasing three or more tickets.

See all Press Gazette’s news reports from the 2022 Future of Media Technology Conference here.

Tickets for the conference also include entrance to the Future of Media Awards taking place at the same venue in the evening. These awards celebrate and recognise the best digital journalism products of the past year.

This year’s Future of Media Awards categories are:

  • News and Current Affairs Website
  • Specialist/B2B Journalism Website
  • Future of Media Innovation
  • News Media App
  • Online Video
  • Data Journalism
  • Newsletter
  • Audience Growth
  • Advertising Excellence
  • Digital Storytelling

The awards are open to all English-speaking media and are free to enter.

Entries are now open ahead of the 14 June deadline.

See last year’s Future of Media Awards winners.

