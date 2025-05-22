Future of Media Awards 2025 are open for entries

The Press Gazette Future of Media Awards are open for entries, celebrating the best in digital journalism innovation.
Previous winners at the event include the BBC, Financial Times, Sky News and the Telegraph. There also separate categories for specialist and local/regional publishers.
The awards recognise the best podcasts, apps, newsletters, video journalism, websites and examples of cutting-edge digital storytelling.
There are also awards for reader revenue strategy and advertising technology recognising the important of these commercial pillars in supporting journalism.
The winners will be announced on 11 September 2025 at a gala dinner which follows directly after Press Gazette’s Future of Media Technology Conference at the Hilton London Bankside.
The deadline for entries is 19 June and work must have been produced in the year leading up to 31 May 2025 in order to qualify for inclusion.
Press Gazette editor in chief and chairman of judges Dominic Ponsford said: “These awards don’t just celebrate great journalism but also all-round digital excellence. They recognise publishers who are leading the way in making a sustainable future for journalism in the digital age.
“No mission is more critical to the survival of our civilisation than ensuring journalism – the industry that holds all others to account – can survive in a world which is being submerged in a swamp of AI-generated digital misinformation.”
The 30 independent judges will consider the work remotely and then agree shortlists after two days of jury-style judging sessions.[Enter the Press Gazette Future of Media Awards now]
The 2025 Press Gazette Future of Media Awards categories:
Advertising Technology: This category is for any adtech strategy, technology or project which has successfully delivered meaningful revenue to news publishers over the last year. Only publishers can enter.
App of the Year: Judges will be looking at design, usability and content in a publisher app. Reviewing the quality of content and production values and entrants are invited to share any relevant performance or engagement metrics from audience data.
Digital Storytelling (separate national media and specialist/regional winners): Judges are looking for a great story well told using online tools to effectively communicate with the target audience.
Live Journalism (separate national and specialist/regional winners): The award for the best example of a live blog or live reporting. Entry should focus on one particular event/topic/date and should have been published during the qualification period.
Newsletter of the Year (separate national and specialist/regional winners): Judges will be looking for quality content, high production values and impressive engagement.
Online Video (national and specialist/regional categories): Publishers can submit one longer feature or up to three shorter video clips. Work must have been created primarily for an online rather than traditional broadcast/TV) audience.
Podcast of the Year (separate national and specialist/regional winners): For the best journalism-led podcast of the year. Judges are looking at the quality of content as well as production values and evidence of audience engagement.
Reader Revenue Strategy: For the best publisher-led digital journalism endeavour which has secured or improved reader revenue: e.g. paid subscriptions, donations and membership fees.
Website of the Year (separate national and specialist/regional winners): Judges will be looking for evidence that the site has broken new ground journalistically with great content, alongside considering the usability and technical performance. The quality of design and layout will also be a contributing factor. Publishers can include any supporting evidence around audience growth and commercial success.
The Future of Media Awards judges include: New Statesman head of audio Chris Stone, former Google executive Madhav Chinnappa, former Mirror editor Alison Phillips, publishing consultant Adam Tinworth and Pink News commercial director Caroline Fenner.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog