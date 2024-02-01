View all newsletters
February 1, 2024

Press Gazette tops the chart for media business news in the UK and US

Press Gazette has evolved to focus on the business side of media since 2020.

By Dominic Ponsford

British Journalism Awards 2021
British Journalism Awards

Press Gazette is now the most visited media news website in the English-speaking world, according to a ranking compiled using independent data from Similarweb.

The top-ten sites ranking below only looks at publishers mainly covering the business of news and the editorial side of publishing (rather than titles that focus on the world of advertising like Adweek and Campaign). It also does not include campaigning/advocacy groups, membership organisations, training bodies or fact-checkers.

(If there is a site we have missed out which should be on our list – please let us know by emailing dominicp@pregazette.co.uk)

Similarweb methodology

Similarweb generates its traffic data by applying machine learning and modelling to the statistically representative datasets that the company collects. Datasets are based on direct measurement (i.e. websites and apps that choose to share first-party analytics with Similarweb), contributory networks that aggregate device data, partnerships and public data extraction from websites and apps.

Press Gazette's post-2020 expansion

Press Gazette has been covering the world of journalism since 1965 and has been online-only since 2013.

Since 2020 our editorial coverage has been more focused on the business side of media. We believe that we can best fulfil our mission of fighting for quality journalism in the digital age by giving media industry leaders the information they need to run successful businesses.

Since 2020 we have also invested in our data journalism, particularly around audience, and in coverage of the US.

Press Gazette runs two annual awards: The British Journalism Awards (held in December) and the Future of Media Awards (held in September with a focus on the best in digital journalism). Our events include the Media 100 series of quarterly breakfasts at The Gherkin for media leaders with guest speakers who have included Bauer Media's chief executive of UK publishing Chris Duncan, Guardian Media Group CEO Anna Bateson and Sky News executive chairman David Rhodes.

Press Gazette's annual Future of Media Technology conference last year drew around 500 delegates to the Hilton Bankside.

And in November Press Gazette held its first conference in New York, the Media Strategy Network, which featured contributions from leading executives at Dow Jones, Bloomberg, Hearst, Conde Nast, the Washington Post and many others.

In April, Press Gazette will be hosting its third annual Future of Media Trends conference where around 80 invited media leaders confidentially discuss the biggest challenges facing our industry and share insight about solutions in a series of round-table discussions.

Press Gazette in 2024

Today Press Gazette has three full-time editorial staff: myself as editor-in-chief, UK editor Charlotte Tobitt and senior reporter Bron Maher. Regular freelance contributors include data journalist Aisha Majid and investigative journalist Jim Edwards.

Press Gazette has around 17,000 active subscribers to our Substack newsletters which together attract some 250,000 views per month according to the platform's own data. We have 80,000 followers on Twitter and our fortnightly podcast The Future of Media Explained attracts around 2,000 listens per month.

Press Gazette's commercial operation, led by Richard Jamieson, has seen us work with dozens of leading technology providers serving the UK and US news industries. Our revenue comes from events and sponsored content (delivered both via our newsletters and websites).

The years 2022 and 2023 were Press Gazette's most successful commercially since the mid-2000s (when the title was still a weekly magazine).

This year Press Gazette's key themes for coverage editorially and at our events are:

