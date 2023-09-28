Podcast 57: What is the Murdoch Factor?

Rupert Murdoch has announced his plans to step down as executive chairman of News Corp after nearly 70 years in charge in November.
Press Gazette editor in chief Dominic Ponsford discusses The Murdoch Factor with Peter Jukes (author of Fall of the House of Murdoch and co-founder of Byline Times). What is the key quality which has enabled Murdoch’s success and what does the future of media look like without him?
