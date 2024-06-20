View all newsletters
  1. PG Podcast
June 20, 2024

Podcast 73: How Total Politics is making B2B work without a paywall

By Bron Maher

A copy of The House magazine, which will now be edited by Francis Elliott.
A delegate uses a copy of The House Magazine to shelter from the rain on day three of the 2021 Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex in October 2021. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Amid an election widely expected to have a dramatic outcome, Press Gazette sat down with Mark Wallace, the chief executive of Total Politics Group, to find out how the company makes free political journalism pay.

Press Gazette asked how the Politics Home, Conservative Home and The House publisher is faring since incorporating in its new form in 2022, and finds out how the business has found a way to hedge against political cycles by selling services to both sides of the aisle.

