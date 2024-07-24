How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting

Gary Lineker may have been known for his nice-guy go-along-to-get-along image in the past, but these days he’s more outspoken.

Earlier this year, the BBC pundit shared a retweet calling for Israel to be banned from international football, prompting some to question his ability to present the Euros with impartiality.

This followed a previous incident in March 2023, where Lineker compared the language used by the Tory Government about asylum seekers to 1930s Germany.

It was this original controversy that led to the BBC publishing a report in autumn 2023, outlining guidelines for what high-profile presenters can and cannot say on social media.

The BBC’s rules state: “Taking a public position on an issue of public policy, political or industrial controversy, or any other ‘controversial subject’ is likely to be incompatible with some BBC roles.”

It’s sort-of clear for Lineker and other high-profile presenters now, but what about the rest of us?

Social media scrutiny

While large organisations, like the BBC, do provide personal guidance for social media use for employees, not every company has one. And even if they do have one, it isn’t always available to review before you work there.

And yet, many would-be employers do check candidates’ social media profiles, and there are specialist companies offering social media checks as a professional service too.

With that in mind, here’s what to consider if you’re an active social media user, and thinking of a job change.

Controversial content

One of the first things to address when cleaning up your social media is any controversial content or offensive language. This includes posts containing profanity, discriminatory remarks, or insensitive jokes.

Think of words that may have been commonplace, if a bit edgy, ten years ago, but now you’d never use. Search for these and delete. Even if such content was shared a long time ago or intended as harmless banter, it can reflect poorly on your character.

Take the time to scroll through your old posts and remove anything that could be deemed inappropriate or unprofessional.

Excessive partying

While it’s natural to share moments from your personal life on social media, images or posts depicting excessive alcohol consumption or drug use should be removed.

This doesn’t mean you need to present a completely sanitised version of yourself online. However, it’s wise to err on the side of caution and remove any content of illegal activities, or softer stuff that could be interpreted as irresponsible.

Ever badmouth former employers on social media? Time to delete. Even if you’ve had negative experiences in previous roles, it’s always better to save the gossip for a gab with your friends.

Remove any posts or comments that criticise past employers, work experiences or coworkers, even if they are not named.

Political bias

Expressing strong political views on social media can be a minefield for press professionals. While it’s important to be engaged and informed about current events, overtly partisan content on your personal channels can potentially limit your job prospects.

As media organisations generally strive for impartiality, they may be wary of hiring candidates who appear to have strong political biases. This is particularly true for roles in news and current affairs, where maintaining objectivity is essential.

Consider removing or privatising posts that express extreme political views or engage in heated political debates. And if you do choose to share political content, aim for a non-reactionary and balanced approach that demonstrates critical thinking.

This doesn’t mean you need to completely avoid political topics. Media employers value candidates who are politically engaged and can articulate complex issues, but the key is to present your views in a thoughtful, nuanced manner that showcases your ability to consider multiple perspectives.

Inconsistent information

As you clean up your social media presence, ensure that the information you present is consistent across all platforms. Discrepancies in your work history, education, or skills can raise red flags for potential employers.

Take the time to review and update your profiles, ensuring dates, job titles, and other key details align with your CV and cover letter. Now you’re ready to go.

