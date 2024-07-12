Mather Economics and InsurAds combine to help publishers boost revenue

Journalists in the newsroom. Picture: Shutterstock

Mather Economics, a global leader in reader revenue optimisation and data analytics, and InsurAds, a pioneer in time and attention digital advertising, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration provides publishers with the ability to integrate InsurAds’ real-time attention metrics with Mather Economics’ robust revenue analytics and economic modelling, providing groundbreaking solutions for advertisers and publishers.

Driving revenue optimisation with advanced analytics

As diminishing traffic from search and social continues to be a significant issue for publishers, many news publishers are exploring contextual targeting, and attention time metrics, as solutions to boost their advertising revenue.

Mather is partnering with InsurAds to provide first-party data validation for their attention time and contextual ad targeting solutions. Mather Economics can provide validated first-party data to enhance InsurAds’ real-time attention metrics. This will allow news publishers that work with Mather and want to explore attention time metrics and contextual targeting for advertising the ability to see the new revenue opportunity alongside reader revenue data, to ensure optimisation of revenue on both sides.

“Our collaboration with InsurAds represents a powerful synergy that will enable publishers to maximise both advertising and reader revenue,” said Matt Lindsay, CEO of Mather Economics. “We believe this partnership will empower publishers to optimise both advertising yield and reader revenue yield in real-time and over the long term.”

Revolutionising the attention economy

InsurAds is dedicated to leading the attention economy by unlocking the value of time and attention. Its Time & Attention Management Platform measures real-time user attention down to the millisecond, creating a real-time live audience of unique users. This allows ads to be sold against attention time, providing a significant ad revenue uplift for publishers.

Most of the solutions in this area rely on small eye-tracking samples that create attention time averages. While that approach has shown the importance of attention time metrics, and created real interest from advertisers who want post-cookie solutions, only InsurAds offers real-time audience attention time, down to the unique user level, and not based on small samples or averages.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mather Economics because this innovative approach that allows publishers to combine their first-party data with our real-time time and attention data, can revolutionize how publishers optimize their revenue,” said André Pareira, CEO of InsurAds. “Our combined expertise will create a new Ad Revenue Per User metric that will enable publishers to monetize their content more effectively.”

Mather Economics applies economic modelling, data analytics, and operational support to help news publishers optimise their revenue strategies. Their solutions in pricing, marketing, and subscription management enhance customer value and business performance.

InsurAds leads the attention economy with their AI-powered Attention Management Platform that sells ads against attention time by leveraging real-time data analytics on a unique user per impression level. Their solutions empower publishers to maximize their advertising revenue and establish a live audience connection.

