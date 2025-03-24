Unherd political editor Tom McTague named New Statesman editor

Tom McTague. Picture: Unherd

Political editor of Unherd Tom McTague has been named editor of The New Statesman.

The appointment follows Jason Cowley standing down as editor of the title at the end of last year. New Statesman executive editor Tom Gatti has been acting editor since the start of the year. Press Gazette is a sister title to The New Statesman.

McTague has been political editor of Unherd for two years and was previously a staff writer at The Atlantic. He was chief UK correspondent of Politico from 2016 to 2019 and formerly worked as political editor of the The Independent on Sunday.

He was a political correspondent for the Daily Mirror from 2011 to 2014 and deputy political editor of Mail Online from 2014 to 2015.

McTague co-wrote the book Betting the House: The Inside Story of the 2017 General Election and has also written a history of Britain’s eurosceptic revolt, Between the Waves: The Hidden History of a Very British Revolution, which is due to be published later this year.

