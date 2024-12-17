Tom Gatti named acting editor of the New Statesman

Tom Gatti

New Statesman executive editor Tom Gatti has been appointed acting editor of the title after Jason Cowley announced that he was standing down after 16 years as editor.

New Statesman managing editor Will Crocker said in a note to staff: “We are pleased to announce that Tom Gatti has been appointed to serve as acting editor of The New Statesman, effective from 1 January 2025, until a permanent successor to Jason is in post.

“Tom joined the magazine in 2013 as culture editor and subsequently took on the roles of head of books and features and deputy editor before becoming executive editor in 2022. Previously he was Saturday Review editor at The Times. He brings extensive experience, a deep commitment to the values of the NS and a proven track record of journalistic achievements.

“We are grateful to Tom for stepping up during this transitional period and confident he will lead the team with his usual dedication and commitment to excellence.”

Like Press Gazette, New Statesman is owned by Mike Danson.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog