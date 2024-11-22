Jason Cowley bowing out after 16 years as New Statesman editor

New Statesman editor Jason Cowley. Picture: New Statesman

New Statesman editor-in-chief Jason Cowley has announced he will step down at the end of December after 16 years at the title.

Cowley will continue to write for the New Statesman as a columnist and essayist.

He became editor after the acquisition of the New Statesman by Datamonitor founder Mike Danson in 2008 and has led its transformation from a weekly political and cultural magazine to a multimedia brand.

The New Statesman today has a paywalled website and a raft of award-winning podcasts, newsletters and video journalism strands in addition to the flagship weekly magazine.

Related

New Statesman Ltd managing director Will Crocker said: “I would like to thank Jason for his tremendous work over the last 16 years.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“He took the New Statesman to a 40-year high in circulation, he is a multiple winner of the British Society of Magazine Editors’ editor of the year award (politics and current affairs), and he has always championed good writing and independent journalism.

“Above all else, he has been a brilliant talent-spotter: a new generation of political journalists and writers rose to prominence under his leadership. We will be very sorry to see him step down but are delighted he will continue to contribute to the New Statesman through his elegant and intelligent writing.”

Journalists recruited by Cowley who have gone on to success elsewhere in the media have included: Helen Lewis, Mehdi Hasan, Stephen Bush, Laurie Penny, Patrick Maguire, Sophie Elmhirst, Rafael Behr, Johanna Thomas-Corr and Will Lloyd.

‘Home-grown’ writers still with the NS who were recruited by Cowley include senior editor (politics) George Eaton, Britain editor Anoosh Chakelian and senior commissioning editor Anna Leszkiewicz.

Cowley told Press Gazette: “I’ve loved editing the New Statesman for so long, it’s been hard work but also great fun.

“Most rewarding has been helping to develop and nurture a new generation of talented political and cultural writers, bringing them on to the team and giving them an opportunity to write and broadcast and it is fantastic to see them flourish and go on to have big careers in the media.

“As well as having significant writers on the team, the New Statesman should be nurturing new writers and encouraging new talent. I think that’s the thing the Statesman does best and should continue to do.

“I’ve also been proud of the New Statesman having sceptical politics, trying to keep an open mind and championing what I would call a kind of independent liberalism whilst also growing the brand and making it the multi-platform digital title that it is today.

“I’m also delighted that I will continue to have a relationship with the magazine and write for it.

“I’d like to thank all my colleagues for their dedication, support and hard work and I expect the title to go from strength to strength.”

The Christmas special will be Cowley’s last as editor.

He said: “I became editor during the last days of a Labour government, and it now feels appropriate, after all these years, to move on with Labour in power once more.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog