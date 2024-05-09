View all newsletters
May 9, 2024

Social-first publisher The News Movement grows commercial team

First ever sales role created in the UK for social-born and focused publisher, The News Movement.

By Clara Aberneithie

Internal promotions and senior hires have been announced at social-first publisher The News Movement will help strengthen commercial leadership.

Launched in 2021 and aimed at younger consumers, The News Movement claims a community of 1.5 million across TNM, The Recount, and Capsule media brands, reaching 50 million people each month.

Ex-editor-in-chief and co-founder, Kamal Ahmed previously summarised the platform as “a new way of thinking about how you provide news and useful information” for 18 to 25-year-olds or anyone who is “engaged by new forms of storytelling.” Ahmed left the business in last month and this followed the departure of joint founder William Lewis amid job cuts last year.

There are four main parts of the business: The News Movement’s own journalism, partnerships helping other media organisations reach younger audiences under the “With TNM” umbrella, helping brands with their own storytelling so they can connect with the next generation of talent or consumers, and the data analytics business providing insights into the Gen Z audience.

Lotte Jones, who was promoted from chief marketing officer to chief commercial officer said: “The News Movement is on a successful growth trajectory as we mature into a stronger commercial phase…

“We continue to foster genuine creativity in everything we do from how we think to what we make.

“With a burgeoning portfolio of global brands, we look to further push the boundaries of the media landscape and continue to disrupt the status quo with our social-first approach.”

The company has made its first sales hire in the UK, recruiting partnerships director Alex Brandler.

Brandler will focus on expanding its partnership offering and supporting local sales efforts, using his experience as head of EMEA ad tech channel development at Amazon and head of independent agencies at Facebook.

Will Hamnett was promoted to VP commercial strategy and partnerships. He was previously head of The Collective, an agency connecting advertisers with audience.

Sasha Byas is taking up the role of senior account director, joining from Clarion Communications.

