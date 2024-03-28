The Guardian names five new correspondents to cover underreported communities

The five new Guardian correspondents

The Guardian has appointed five new correspondents in the Caribbean, South America, Africa and UK with the aim of boosting coverage of underreported communities.

The new roles are part of Guardian owner Scott Trust’s programme of restorative justice addressing the newspaper’s historical connections with transatlantic slavery, first revealed in July.

Natricia Duncan, who has written for national media in her native St Vincent and the Grenadines and for The Guardian in the UK on immigration and race equality issues, has been named the title’s first Caribbean correspondent, based in Jamaica.

She said: “Coming from a small island in the Caribbean, I understand the importance of giving voice to those who feel marginalised and invisible.

Related

“Despite its rich cultural tapestry, dynamic leaders and complex environmental and socio-economic challenges, the region is often misunderstood, misrepresented, or ignored by global media.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Tiago Rogero joins as South America correspondent based in Brazil, where he created the award-winning narrative podcast Projeto Querino.

Eromo Egbejule has been named West Africa correspondent based in Ivory Coast, after a stint as Africa editor at Al Jazeera English while Carlos Mureithi is joining as East Africa correspondent based in Kenya joining from his role as Africa climate and environment correspondent for the Associated Press.

Guardian readers around the world will get “more dedicated news, expert analysis and original features” from each of these regions as a result, the newsbrand said.

Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said: “Our new Caribbean, South America and Africa correspondents will cover the urgent stories and issues affecting communities in these regions today, and with a depth and breadth rarely seen in the western media.”

Finally Tobi Thomas is already in post as The Guardian’s UK health and inequalities correspondent after previously working for the title as a news reporter and data journalist.

The five recent appointments follow the recruitment of two journalists to The Guardian’s race and equity team in the US at the end of last year.

The Guardian is also still recruiting for a Manchester-based community affairs correspondent to expand its reporting of race in and around the North West.

A report published last year by the Scott Trust found links between the paper’s founder and slavery. The report shared an apology and proposals for reparation.

The Guardian Foundation has since expanded its training scheme in the UK to include three extra bursaries for aspiring black journalists.

Guardian Australia has launched its first trainee programme aimed at diversifying the newsroom while Guardian US is currently developing a similar scheme.

The Guardian’s journalism series Cotton Capital, which examines how transatlantic slavery shaped The Guardian, Manchester and beyond, will also publish new stories in the coming weeks.

Cotton Capital was highly commended at the British Journalism Awards in December. The judges said: “Few publications would be brave enough to subject themselves to such scrutiny.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog