Guardian creates seven journalist jobs as part of ‘restorative justice’ plan after slavery link found

The Guardian's The Cotton Capital report looking at its links to the slave trade. Picture: GNM

The Guardian is creating seven new journalist jobs to improve its coverage of “underrepresented regions and communities” in the UK and the US, as well as the Caribbean, South America and Africa.

The publisher’s decision comes after carrying out research that linked the founders of the Manchester Guardian, which later became The Guardian, with the transatlantic slave trade.

Its owner, the Scott Trust, now intends to fund a number of proposals for restorative justice over the next decade.

These will also include community projects, fellowship programmes, the expansion of The Guardian Foundation’s journalism training bursary scheme and education initiatives, Guardian News and Media said on Tuesday.

Related

The new roles include three dedicated correspondents to cover the Caribbean, Africa and South America, each covering “daily news and analysis, features, multimedia content and coverage for other non-news sections, particularly stories affecting African-descended populations”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

A UK community affairs correspondent based in Manchester will focus on Black, Asian and ethnic-minority populations and racial justice issues, while a UK health and inequalities correspondent will look in particular at the health industry, including the NHS.

In the US, two race and equity reporters will cover “race, identity and inequality for both US and international audiences, including stories on culture, health, education, social justice, politics, religion, education, and the legacies of American slavery”. One of the roles will also prioritise stories about black people in southern states, in particular the Gullah Geechee people – descendants of enslaved West and Central Africans.

Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said: “These new roles will further boost our coverage of underrepresented regions and communities all over the world, in North and South America, the Caribbean, the UK and across Africa.

“They will be reporting on the urgent stories and issues that affect societies in those regions today, aiming to cover these populations in a depth and breadth rarely seen in the Western media.

“I look forward to the positive changes that all these positions will make to the Guardian’s overall coverage.”

The Scott Trust’s proposed programme of restorative justice set out the intention to create these roles in March, saying it would “fund an increase in the scope and ambition of Guardian reporting on the Caribbean, South America and Africa, and on Black communities in the UK and US. The Guardian will also explore new editorial formats and products that better serve Black audiences.”

Separately, The Guardian said it was planning to open more editorial vacancies in the coming months, including editing and sub-editing roles.

It has also created 11 new editorial roles with the launch of a new European edition of its website coming in the autumn.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog