Open Democracy appoints Huffpost deputy as editor-in-chief

New Open Democracy editor-in-chief Aman Sethi. Picture: Open Democracy

Open Democracy has appointed Huffpost deputy executive editor Aman Sethi as editor-in-chief.

It comes after Peter Geoghegan, formerly editor-in-chief and chief executive, stepped down last summer. He has since joined The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project as an investigative journalist.

Geoghegan was replaced as chief executive by Open Democracy’s former managing director Satbir Singh.

Now Sethi will join the independent outlet after “an extensive global search”. He will be responsible for all its editorial output and oversee all its editors, producers and contributors.

Related

Sethi said: “I’ve long been a fan of Open Democracy‘s global footprint and editorial commitment to rigorous investigations and incisive coverage of the biggest stories of our time.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“As newsrooms around the world are threatened by censorship, intimidation and economic disruption, the cause of independent media has never been more urgent.”

He has been deputy executive editor at Huffpost in London since May last year and was previously a tech reporter and executive editor of strategy at Buzzfeed News. In 2018 to 2020 he was editor-in-chief of Huffpost in India and he was previously associate editor at the Hindustan Times and foreign correspondent for The Hindu.

CEO Singh said: “I first read Aman’s work more than a decade ago when, as Chhattisgarh correspondent for The Hindu, he covered India’s Maoist insurgency and the state’s brutal counter-insurgency, bringing vivid, hard-hitting stories and analysis from the depths of the forest to a global audience.

“Since then his remarkable career, both as a reporter and an editor, has built on this commitment to seek out the issues and stories that matter, to cover the news inclusively and impactfully and to champion innovation.

“I’m confident that, under Aman’s leadership, our small but mighty team will see its reach, impact and ambition grow. There’s never been a more important time for bold, independent media and I’m thrilled to welcome Aman to the team.”

Open Democracy’s Adam Bychawski was a finalist in the Health & Life Sciences category in the British Journalism Awards 2023, while the previous year the outlet won Campaign of the Year for its work on transparency in public life and freedom of information.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog